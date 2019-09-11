Who wants to ride in a Tucker?

Hershey, PA – Antique auto lovers and history buffs will have the opportunity of a lifetime to bid on a ride in one of the rarest classic cars on the planet – a Tucker ‘48.

The AACA Museum, Inc., will present this incredible chance during a live auction at its annual Night at the Museum fundraiser on Oct. 9. Three lucky winners (and a guest of each) will go for a spin in one of the 47 Tucker 48s known to still exist – and the only one with an automatic transmission, Tucker #1026.

Tucker #1026, one of three Tuckers on display at the Museum, had not been driven in many years before undergoing extensive preparation for a display at the renowned 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Since its time on the 18th fairway, the car hasn’t been driven.

This is the perfect opportunity to provide someone with the ride they’ve always dreamed of taking in a Tucker 48. This experience is made possible by The William J. Cammack Foundation, The David S. Cammack Foundation, and supported by the Tucker Automobile Club of America.

Night at the Museum Event

Celebrate the motoring hobby and honor this year’s AACA Museum, Inc., Automotive Heritage Award recipients, Bill Miller Jr. and the late Chip Miller, founders of Carlisle Events.

This year’s program will be casual so guests can enter the event straight from the Hershey vendor’s field. Starting at 6:00 PM, guests can join a reception in the galleries of the AACA Museum, Inc., or they can attend a VIP reception with special guests Bill Miller Jr. and Lance Miller. At both receptions, attendees will enjoy a variety of beautiful vintage vehicles while savoring hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. The receptions are followed by a seated family-style dinner and the award presentation to the Millers.

Throughout the evening, interesting items will be available through a silent auction, and live bidding will feature highlighted items, including the rides in Tucker #1026.

Event tickets, a full menu, and auction details are available online.

This annual event will take place the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the AACA Museum, Inc., in Hershey, PA. This date marks the start of the annual AACA Hershey Fall Meet Week festivities that attract automotive enthusiasts from around the globe.

The Tucker Legacy Lives on at the AACA Museum

The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the David Cammack Tucker Collection and the archives of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. It is the largest collection of Tucker automobiles and related artifacts in the world.

Mr. Cammack was an avid Tucker collector and supporter of the AACA Museum, Inc. Upon his passing in 2013, his extensive collection of three Tucker automobiles and thousands of archival items found a permanent home at the AACA Museum, Inc. The Cammack Tucker exhibit gallery was opened in his honor on October 2014 and is supported by The William J. Cammack Foundation, and The David S. Cammack Foundation.

The AACA Museum, Inc., known by many Tucker enthusiasts as the center of the Tucker Universe, displays Tucker experimental engines, mechanicals, and other automotive memorabilia in addition to Mr. Cammack’s three Tucker automobiles. Tucker #1001, the first production Tucker, is on display with #1022, Mr. Cammack’s first Tucker, and Tucker #1026, the only surviving Tucker with an automatic transmission. One of the fiberglass reproduction cars used in the movie “Tucker: The Man and His Dream” is also on view from the Tucker Automobile Club of America (TACA) Collection.

TACA began in 1973. The gatekeeper of Preston Tucker’s legacy, it was formed to connect owners and enthusiasts. TACA Curator Level Members have the opportunity to enjoy thousands of artifacts via the online archives and are kept informed via the TACA Newsletter four times a year. TACA became part of the AACA Museum family in December 2017. Become a member and keep the legacy of Preston Tucker and his historic Tucker automobiles alive for future generations by visiting www.TuckerClub.org.

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum, Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique lifelike scenes representing the 1890s through 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. As one of the largest automotive museums in the country, AACA Museum, Inc., features special exhibits that change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles.

The AACA Museum, Inc., has been and remains an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with The Antique Automobile Club of America.

The Museum is in South Hanover Township, just off Route 39 and one mile west of Hersheypark Drive in Hershey, Pa. Regular admission is $12.50; seniors age 61 and older, $11.50; juniors age 4 to 12, $9.50; and children age 3 and under, free. Admission is also free to AACA Museum, Inc., members and Antique Automobile Club of America members with a current membership card.

The Museum will close at noon on Oct. 9 to prepare for the Night at the Museum. On Oct. 10 and 11, the Museum will be open until 9:00 PM. Otherwise, the Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.