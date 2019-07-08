Wisconsin Automotive Museum exhibits award winner

1933 Pierce Arrow - photo Wisconsin Automotive Museum

Hartford, Wisconsin - An award-winning 1933 Pierce-Arrow Salon Club Sedan is now on exhibit at the Wisconsin Automotive Museum. In June the car received the coveted Bernard J. Weis trophy at the Pierce-Arrow Society meet held in Auburn, IN. The Weis award goes to the vehicle deemed the most authentically restored car at the annual meet and is the top award given by the Pierce-Arrow Society.

This luxury car is no stranger to the road, as it was driven from Hartford, WI to Auburn, IN to participate in the meet. The Pierce-Arrow’s V – 12 engine with 160 horsepower performed beautifully and made for a smooth trip. This engine continued to be used in Seagrave fire trucks until the 1970s. A total of 505 of these Model 1236 Pierce-Arrows were manufactured, and cost $3095 when new in 1933.

Pierce-Arrow Interior - Wisconsin Automotive Museum

Pierce-Arrow Clock -Wisconsin Automotive Museum

The Wisconsin Automotive Museum features the high caliber Kissel automobiles manufactured in Hartford 1906 – 1931, making Kissel the second longest car manufacturer in Wisconsin. The museum currently has 118 vehicles on exhibit including 26 of the fewer than 150 remaining Kissels. Other Wisconsin marques at the museum are Nash, American Motors, Badger, Winther, and Jeffery.

Summer hours: open Monday – Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm.

Wisconsin Automotive Museum

147 N. Rural St.

Hartford, WI 53027

info@wisconsinautomuseum.com

https://wisconsinautomuseum.com/

