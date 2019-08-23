Worldwide to offer up automobilia at annual Auburn sale

Auburn, Indiana - Having announced the launch of a new, dedicated Memorabilia Division earlier this year, Worldwide’s 12th annual Auburn will run as an expanded two-day sale on Friday, August 30th and Saturday August 31st. Over 600 lots of quality, “fresh-to-market” memorabilia from three private collections will be sold entirely without reserve during the Labor Day Weekend sale, in addition to the traditional offering of exceptional motorcars. The sale will be staged at the company’s imposing new Auburn, Indiana headquarters, opposite and within walking distance of the Auburn Auction Park. The weekend kicks off with The FabulousDakota Discoveries Collection, set to go under the hammer on Friday, August 30th at 2pm. Over 300 lots of memorabilia and a selection of cars from the collection will be offered for sale, entirely without reserve. On Saturday, August 31st from 1-6pm, 300 more exceptional lots of memorabilia from The Roaring Twenties Museum and The Gleave Collection will all also sell at no reserve, with the main motorcar auction starting at 6pm.

“Here at Worldwide, we love great cars and all the associated cool “stuff” that comes with the hobby has long been a related passion We’re excited to be adding such an exceptional collection of automobilia this year and look forward to welcoming everyone to our fantastic new global headquarters right here in Auburn,” said John Kruse, Principal & Auctioneer.

The entire memorabilia and motorcar offering can be browsed online at worldwideauctioneers.com, with online bidding available via Proxibid.com to those unable to attend the sale in person.

Aficionados will also get the opportunity to bid on some extraordinary and very special one-of-a-kind consignments at this year’s Auburn Auction. Offered without reserve is a spectacular 1948 Tucker Model 48 Sedan, to be sold with all proceeds benefiting the Mayo Clinic for cancer research. Also on offer at no reserve is the trademark, licensing and manufacturing rights to the illustrious Cord Automobile, presenting any new owner with a rare and substantial opportunity to reinvent an iconic marque and all that is associated with it.

Along with The Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s annual calendar includes The Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula, The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auctionin April and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections like TheCorpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction, slated for October 4th and 5th 2019, in Texas. The company has also just confirmed the addition of its inaugural Riyadh Auction and private sales Salon to this year’s schedule, to be held in Saudi Arabia from November 21st - 26th in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bonnier Events. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. The company’s recent move also facilitated a massive expansion of its private sales division, with the introduction of a dedicated physical and virtual showroom, The Salon,as well as the introduction of a new Memorabilia Division.

Visit worldwideauctioneers.com and Worldwide Auctioneers’ social media properties @worldwideauctioneers for consignment and event information and to register to bid, or call 1.260.925.6789 or 800.990.6789.