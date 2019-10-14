Worldwide's Corpus Christi Old Car Museum auction achieves $5.8 million

Photo - Worldwide Auctioneers

Auburn, Indiana - Worldwide Auctioneers helped put Corpus Christi on the map and set a new benchmark for Apollo prices on the Gulf Coast in Texas over October 4-5, delivering a total $5.8 million in sales. Among the eclectic mix of 200 American and European classics sold at The Corpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction was an unprecedented offering of three Apollos GTs, including the very first Spider and Coupe ever built. High sale went to a 1963 Apollo 3500 GT Spider that brought $506,000, one of just five remaining and the only aluminum block example built. The first coupe produced, a beautifully restored 1963 Apollo 3500 GT Coupe sold for $242,000 whilst the last of the trio, a 1966 Apollo 500 0GT Coupe, representing the final evolution of the Apollo GT, realized $165,000.

Other notable sales included a well-documented, numbers-matching and restoration worthy “barnfind” 1958 Porsche 356A/1600 Speedster that brought a very impressive $211,750 and a radical 1951 Mercury Series 1CM customized by “The Leadslinger” himself, Bill Hines and painted by Larry Watson, that sold for a remarkable $115,500. “We’re delighted to have concluded another very significant private collection sale with some truly landmark results and to have welcomed thousands of visitors from across the US and indeed overseas to South Texas,” said Rod Egan, Principal & Auctioneer. The Corpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction took place on the shoreline at the American Bank Center Convention Center Exhibit Halls on October 4th and 5th, with 100 extremely collectible pedal cars also finding new homes over the weekend. Full results are available online at worldwideauctioneers.com.

Next stop for the Worldwide team is Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with 400 outstanding cars slated for the inaugural Riyadh Auction and associated private sales Salon, scheduled for November 21st– 26th, 2019 and presented in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bonnier Events.

Along with stand-alone auctions of significant private collections, Worldwide’s annual schedule includes The Scottsdale Auction, scheduled for January 15th, 2020 in Arizona, The Texas Classic Auction in April, The Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula and The Auburn Auction, staged at the company’s new global headquarters in Indiana. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. The company’s recent move also facilitated a massive expansion of its private sales division, with the introduction of a dedicated physical and virtual showroom, The Salon, as well as the introduction of a new Memorabilia Division.

