Hot August Nights Foundation seeking coat donations for local children through Oct. 31

RENO, Nev. – The Hot August Nights Foundation , the charitable arm of the Hot August Nights event, is inviting the public to donate new and gently used coats through Oct. 31 for children in need across Reno and Sparks as part of its annual coat drive.

Donations will be distributed through area nonprofit, Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, to local youth. The foundation welcomes coats and jackets in all sizes, from infant through adult, as it looks to properly outfit youth in the region who may not have access to appropriate outerwear.

Donations can be dropped off at a variety of locations during normal business hours:

The Hot August Nights office at 1425 E. Greg St., Sparks

Champion Chevrolet, 800 Kietzke Lane, Reno

Summit Racing Equipment, 960 Glendale Ave., Sparks

1st Choice Automotive Restoration, 850 Marietta Way, Sparks

Sam’s Sparkle Shop, 1825 Frazer Ave., Sparks

Western Alliance Bank, Kietzke branch, 5335 Kietzke Lane, Reno

Western Alliance Bank, Sparks Marina branch, 725 Sparks Blvd., Sparks

Nugget Casino Resort, 1100 Nugget Ave., Sparks

Port of Subs, 18122 Wedge Parkway, Reno

J Resort, 345 N. Arlington Ave., Reno

Courtyard by Marriott Reno Downtown/Riverfront, 1 Ballpark Lane, Reno

“This is one of those little things that can make a big difference for a family,” said Lisa Jansen, executive director of Hot August Nights. “Every coat donated helps keep a local child warm, and we’re thankful for everyone who pitches in.”

Last year, the effort provided 543 coats to local children and foundation leadership hopes they can match, if not exceed, that number this year. New this year, you can also visit our Amazon coat drive wish list to purchase a coat online and have it shipped directly to us for donation. Shop here: https://bit.ly/3TLxx6b .

For more information, visit HotAugustNightsFoundation.org .

About the Hot August Nights Foundation: - Established in 2007, the Hot August Nights Foundation supports and creates educational initiatives throughout northern Nevada while preserving and promoting traditions from the automotive world. Through programs such as the Youth Automotive Challenge, the foundation provides opportunities for young people to develop technical skills and explore career pathways, providing children in need or at-risk with more pathways toward a meaningful life.

About Hot August Nights: Hot August Nights is America’s nostalgic celebration of classic cars, rock ‘n’ roll, and cruising culture. Held annually in Reno-Sparks, Nevada, the event attracts participants and spectators from around the world and supports the community through the Hot August Nights Foundation.

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