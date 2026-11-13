Hot August Nights goes back to the 1980s: ‘Hot Neon Nights,’ an ’80s celebration in downtown Sparks

RENO, Nev. (Nov. 12, 2026) – Hot August Nights , a not-for-profit celebration that brings classic cars, live music and cruising to northern Nevada, announced it is bringing a new generation to the party with Hot Neon Nights, a two-day celebration of 1980s cars and culture on July 30-31, 2027. The additional days of activity will be located in downtown Sparks and feature live entertainment, photo opportunities and family-friendly activities. The event will welcome cars from years 1980 through 1989, celebrating a different era of model and enthusiasts while offering additional family-friendly options to the broader event itinerary.

Hot Neon Nights responds to audience interest in cars of the 1980s, pairing them with the decade’s distinctive music, style and culture for a celebration that reaches beyond car enthusiasts. The separate event welcomes new participants while preserving Hot August Nights’ traditional classic car focus and existing vehicle eligibility.

Courtesy of Hot August Nights

“We’ve heard from people who want to see the cars they grew up with celebrated,” said Lisa Jansen, executive director of Hot August Nights. “Hot Neon Nights is an invitation to those Gen X and millennials who are eager to participate and relive some of their favorite memories, while celebrating the cars and the nostalgia that they grew up loving. And, of course, everyone who loves the ‘80s is welcome to join.”

The event will also feature McFly’s Cafe, an ’80s-themed VIP dining experience where ticket holders can enjoy a meal and watch the entertainment. Individual tickets are $50 and include one meal and two drinks, with choices of water, soda, beer or wine. Reserved tables for 10 are $750. McFly’s Cafe requires a separate ticket.

While vehicle owners are encouraged to register early, as initial capacity will be limited to the downtown Sparks event footprint, attendees do not need a registered vehicle to participate. If registration fills, organizers will establish a waiting list and explore additional event sites with hotel partners.

Visitors can explore the cars, enjoy the entertainment and join the celebration, with ’80s attire encouraged. Entertainment announcements are expected between January and the end of April 2027.

“At its heart, Hot Neon Nights is about giving people another opportunity to enjoy themselves at Hot August Nights,” said Jansen. “There’s something magical about a car or a song bringing back a memory and getting to share that with someone else. We want to make more room for those moments, for more people, for more families and, frankly, for more fun.”

Vehicle registration, McFly’s Cafe tickets and event updates can be found at https://hotaugustnights.net/hotneonnights .

Additional event details and offerings are expected to be announced early next year. For more information about Hot August Nights 2027 or to register your vehicle, visit hotaugustnights.net .

About Hot August Nights:

Hot August Nights is America’s nostalgic celebration of classic cars, rock ‘n’ roll, and cruising culture. Held annually in Reno-Sparks, Nevada, the event attracts participants and spectators from around the world and supports the community through the Hot August Nights Foundation.

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