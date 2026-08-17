Hot Rod Drag Week hits legendary Route 66 in 2026

Hot Rod - This year the highly competitive HOT ROD Drag Week in September is celebrating 100 years of America’s favorite highway. The popular traveling event will hit several stops along Route 66 in 2026.

The 22nd annual HOT ROD Drag Week is the world’s toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car puts competitors through a grueling test over five days of action-packed drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route from city to city, approximately 1,000 miles, while securing the quickest possible elapsed time across the five days.

HOT ROD DRAG WEEK 2026 SCHEDULE:

Tech Inspection, Registration, Test ‘N’ Tune – September 13 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

September 13 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 1: September 14 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

September 14 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 2: September 15 - Byron Dragway, Byron, IL

September 15 - Byron Dragway, Byron, IL Day 3: September 16 - Cordova Dragway, Cordova, IL

September 16 - Cordova Dragway, Cordova, IL Day 4: September 17 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO

September 17 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO Finals / Day 5: September 18 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

This year the highly competitive HOT ROD Drag Week in September iscelebrating 100 years of America’s favorite highway. The popular traveling event will hit several stops along Route 66 in 2026.



For more information on HOT ROD Drag Week, visit hotrod.com/hot-rod-drag-week

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