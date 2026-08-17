EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Hot Rod Drag Week hits legendary Route 66 in 2026

Hot Rod Drag week celebrates 100 years of Route 66 with stops along the legendary route.

Old Cars Weekly

Hot Rod - This year the highly competitive HOT ROD Drag Week in September is celebrating 100 years of America’s favorite highway. The popular traveling event will hit several stops along Route 66 in 2026.

The 22nd annual HOT ROD Drag Week is the world’s toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car puts competitors through a grueling test over five days of action-packed drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route from city to city, approximately 1,000 miles, while securing the quickest possible elapsed time across the five days.

HOT ROD DRAG WEEK 2026 SCHEDULE:

  • Tech Inspection, Registration, Test ‘N’ Tune – September 13 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL
  • Day 1: September 14 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL
  • Day 2: September 15 - Byron Dragway, Byron, IL
  • Day 3: September 16 - Cordova Dragway, Cordova, IL
  • Day 4: September 17 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO
  • Finals / Day 5: September 18 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL
    This year the highly competitive HOT ROD Drag Week in September iscelebrating 100 years of America’s favorite highway. The popular traveling event will hit several stops along Route 66 in 2026.

    For more information on HOT ROD Drag Week, visit hotrod.com/hot-rod-drag-week

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar?  Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/

Hot Rod Drag Week 2026Route 66
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
Packard Proving Grounds explores Albert Kahn’s connections to the leaders behind Packard
Old Car NewsPackard Proving Grounds explores Albert Kahn’s connections to the leaders behind PackardOld Cars Weekly
Bentley to headline 2026 Chesapeake Bay Concours
Old Car NewsBentley to headline 2026 Chesapeake Bay ConcoursOld Cars Weekly
2026 Fall Carlisle Auction to include high-end and muscle consignments on October 1-2
Old Car News2026 Fall Carlisle Auction to include high-end and muscle consignments on October 1-2Old Cars Weekly
‘National Treasures’ opens at the Savoy Automobile Museum
Old Car News‘National Treasures’ opens at the Savoy Automobile MuseumOld Cars Weekly
Iola Car Show’s Cruise of Honor Benefit Auction 2026 opens for bidding August 14th
Old Car NewsIola Car Show’s Cruise of Honor Benefit Auction 2026 opens for bidding August 14thOld Cars Weekly
The Simeone’s ‘American Dream’ limited exhibition now open
Old Car NewsThe Simeone’s ‘American Dream’ limited exhibition now openOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest