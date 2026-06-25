Hudson gets a head start

The classy Hudson coupe for 1912 — note the white tires. Courtesy of Gerald Perschbacher

Let’s get one fact straight: Technically, there were no Hudson cars available before 1910. Production of the first batch began in early July of 1909, but those were labeled as 1910 models. Better to get the attention of the public that this was a totally new run of American-made car. It had a strange yet very American-sounding name. That seemed comforting to the ears of Americans in ’10.

Why? Ever since the Hudson Bay colony was up and running in pre-U.S.A. America, the explorative and profit-making operation was, well, a venture in income and expectation in what at times was called the “New World” of North America. It really wasn’t so new, but the profit makers hoped and wished otherwise. And much of that bay area had become Canadian by 1910.

Joseph L. Hudson became a major backer for the Hudson car thanks to a strong degree of the tenacity of two men who wanted to make a very good go at car manufacturing: Roy D. Chapin and Howard E. Coffin. They had tested infantile car-making as men of Oldsmobile until that venture shifted in a different direction away from them. But those two men knew their futures rested in car building, and their new venture took hold financially in ’09 with much of the financing via the ability of Joe Hudson. Old Joe had made his fortune as the founder of Hudson’s department store in Detroit.

In 1912, it seemed the Hudson name was set for success. Its Model 33, a four-cylinder job, was successor to the Model 20, the main difference being an expanded line of seven models priced from $1,600 to $2,757. To build up sale enticement, speedometers were calibrated up to 100 mph as a hint, if nothing more. Hudson’s 1,000 less parts meant it was more simply composed than some “other” cars, and thus by implication conceivably was easier to self-repair by owner and family. The enclosed coupe at $2,250 was mid-priced in the range and offered round-year weather protection, at least from harsh elements.

Hudson sales in its first full year (1910) surpassed 4,550. That was quite respectable. It then lingered around the 6,000 mark for a few years, broke 10,000 in production for 1914, and had a whopper year of 25,770-plus in 1916, followed by two years of dips, then a rise to a hair below 46,000 cars in 1920. The history of domestic car sales for the whole industry fluttered up and down as a world war and subsequent financial matters swirled. Thus 1924, 1925, 1926 and 1927 were rebounding years for sales, followed by a record 300,962 level for 1929. The company was never to relive those grand sales numbers due mainly to stiffer competition and a severe economic global depression in the early 1930s.

The 1936 Hudson Terraplane station wagon was a rarity even when new. Courtesy of Gerald Perschbacher

Still, there were some glorious offerings from Hudson. The lower-priced Hudson Terraplane is a case in point, with the station wagon being among the prime rarities which car collectors have found enchanting. Terraplane’s Series 61 and 62 examples were lower priced than the regular run of Hudsons, being a lesser companion car to the company’s banner-waving name brand. For whatever reasons held by the company, that real-wood-and-metal-bodied wagon was officially considered a “commercial” offering, but sold to anyone with the cash or good credit. It was a six-passenger, four-door hauler with space for cargo and selling at $750 — just a tad below the two-door convertible coupe priced at $760.

The last gasp for the Terraplane line was the very next year as overall company sales fell to 51,078. That year (1938) was a recession amid the hard recovery years following the Great Depression, so the company reacted for its very survival. It was far from being alone. Production totals per model were not publicly declared by Hudson officials, and one may wonder if that was a survival tactic also employed by other companies at that time to keep from alerting buyers and competitors that the Grim Reaper was waiting at the door. So Hudson officials took the tactic to not sharpen the blade of that Reaper! Hunker down and play it cool.

That wisdom seemed to buy more time for Hudson as its undulations boosted and wavered in sales into the 1950s, engaged in a merger with Nash. Sales dropped 1957 to 4,080 with what seemed more of a Hudson-badged Nash just to appease or offset legalities and contracts with its diminishing dealer network.

So went life in the American car-lane. Today, The appearance of a Hudson is a special treat. Next time you see one, tell the owner, “Thanks for coming!” For that person continues a very old tradition we should not forget.

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