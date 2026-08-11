EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Iola Car Show’s Cruise of Honor Benefit Auction 2026 opens for bidding August 14th

Support veterans through the Iola Car Show Cruise of Honor Benefit Auction, featuring unique vehicles, collectibles and experiences benefiting veteran programs.

Old Cars Weekly
Courtesy of Iola Car Show

Iola, Wisconsin - Every year at the Iola Car Show, the Cruise of Honor gives our nation's veterans the recognition they have earned through their service and sacrifice. It provides a special gathering place where veterans can connect with one another, share stories, and experience the show from a unique perspective through behind-the-scenes tours and special accommodations.

​This year, the Iola Car Show is partnering with Rawhide Youth Services to launch the Cruise of Honor Benefit Auction. Through this partnership, Rawhide is leveraging its nationally recognized eBay for Charity program and online auction expertise to help raise funds that directly support and enhance the Cruise of Honor experience for veterans. Proceeds from the auction will support improvements to veteran programming, transportation, hospitality, recognition activities, and new opportunities to celebrate those who have served our country.

​When you bid, you're doing more than purchasing a unique item or experience—you are helping create meaningful moments of gratitude for the men and women who answered the call to serve. Your participation sends a powerful message to our veterans: their sacrifices are reme

The auction will be hosted through the Rawhide Sales eBay platform and includes some truly one-of-a-kind items:

• The patriotic 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 transformed by Derek Bieri of Vice Grip Garage
• A 1953 Plymouth art project by Kristina Harris, with support from Lincoln Electric
• A limited-edition Bad Boy Military Edition zero-turn mower donated by Rodney Feltz
• A four-passenger Zone Electric golf cart donated by the Iola Car Show

Every bid helps support veteran programming, transportation, hospitality and recognition through the Cruise of Honor.

PREVIEW THE AUCTION

Iola Car Show
350 Chrome Place
Iola, WI 54945
https://www.iolaoldcarshow.com/

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar?  Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/

classic car charity auctionDerek Bieri Ford Galaxie 500Iola Car Show 2026Iola Car Show charity auctionIola Car Show Cruise of HonorIola Car Show Cruise of Honor Benefit Auction 2026Iola Car Show veteransRawhide Youth Services auctionveteran benefit auction WisconsinVice Grip Garage Ford Galaxie
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
The Simeone’s ‘American Dream’ limited exhibition now open
Old Car NewsThe Simeone’s ‘American Dream’ limited exhibition now openOld Cars Weekly
A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ August 15, 2026, issue!
Old Car NewsA sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ August 15, 2026, issue!Old Cars Weekly
Savoy opens new temporary exhibit: Wartime Hero to Weekend Warrior
Old Car NewsSavoy opens new temporary exhibit: Wartime Hero to Weekend WarriorOld Cars Weekly
Kruse Auctions counts down to the 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show
Old Car NewsKruse Auctions counts down to the 56th Annual Auburn Auction & ShowOld Cars Weekly
Packard Proving Grounds celebrates Route 66
Old Car NewsPackard Proving Grounds celebrates Route 66Old Cars Weekly
Historic pairing celebrates the racing legacy of Ken Miles at Pebble Beach
Old Car NewsHistoric pairing celebrates the racing legacy of Ken Miles at Pebble BeachOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest