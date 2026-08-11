Iola Car Show’s Cruise of Honor Benefit Auction 2026 opens for bidding August 14th

Courtesy of Iola Car Show

Iola, Wisconsin - Every year at the Iola Car Show, the Cruise of Honor gives our nation's veterans the recognition they have earned through their service and sacrifice. It provides a special gathering place where veterans can connect with one another, share stories, and experience the show from a unique perspective through behind-the-scenes tours and special accommodations.

​This year, the Iola Car Show is partnering with Rawhide Youth Services to launch the Cruise of Honor Benefit Auction. Through this partnership, Rawhide is leveraging its nationally recognized eBay for Charity program and online auction expertise to help raise funds that directly support and enhance the Cruise of Honor experience for veterans. Proceeds from the auction will support improvements to veteran programming, transportation, hospitality, recognition activities, and new opportunities to celebrate those who have served our country.

​When you bid, you're doing more than purchasing a unique item or experience—you are helping create meaningful moments of gratitude for the men and women who answered the call to serve. Your participation sends a powerful message to our veterans: their sacrifices are reme

The auction will be hosted through the Rawhide Sales eBay platform and includes some truly one-of-a-kind items:

• The patriotic 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 transformed by Derek Bieri of Vice Grip Garage

• A 1953 Plymouth art project by Kristina Harris, with support from Lincoln Electric

• A limited-edition Bad Boy Military Edition zero-turn mower donated by Rodney Feltz

• A four-passenger Zone Electric golf cart donated by the Iola Car Show

Every bid helps support veteran programming, transportation, hospitality and recognition through the Cruise of Honor.

Iola Car Show

350 Chrome Place

Iola, WI 54945

https://www.iolaoldcarshow.com/

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