Petroliana Paradise: 40 years of Iowa Gas
Iowa Gas 2026 brought 150 vendors to Des Moines for a three-day petroliana swap meet featuring gas pumps, signs, oil cans and vintage collectibles.
Just as it has happened for most of the event’s 40-year run, petroliana enthusiasts gathered in Des Moines, Iowa, in early August for the Iowa Gas swap meet held at the Airport Holiday Inn.
For the first 10 years of the swap meet, it was held at various locations in Des Moines, according to meet registrar Stacey Hoyt, whose father, Ron Hoyt, is co-founder of Iowa Gas. When the event eventually moved to the Airport Holiday Inn, it found its long-term home, which features both indoor and outdoor vendor spaces.
This year’s Iowa Gas swap meet, held Aug. 3-5, featured 150 vendors. Their vending spaces were a mix of either indoor spots, such as individual rooms or lobby and conference room areas, or outside in the hotel’s parking areas. The three-day Iowa Gas event also included an indoor, two-day petroliana auction hosted by Iowa Gas and presented by Oil Capital Collectibles.
The Iowa Gas vendors Old Cars spoke with came from as far away as Colorado, Indiana and Texas, as well as from Iowa-neighboring states Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Most said they’ve been attending Iowa Gas for decades, having had regular success as sellers.
One example of long-term vending was the five members comprising three generations of the Iowa-based Reincke family. Les, Jr., Keith, Kevin, Max and Alex Reincke offered for sale a variety of petroliana items, such as gas pumps, porcelain signs, oil cans of various sizes and gasoline-branded road maps.
Vendor Kevin Wilcott, of Bloomington, Ind., said he’s been a petroliana/automobilia collector for 35 years, but admitted he reached the point where “I have too much stuff.” The thinning remedy was to begin vending at Iowa Gas eight years ago, each year bringing examples from his massive vintage toy truck collection as well as oil cans and new-old-stock Chevrolet dealership displays. When asked how he acquired many of the unique items he was offering for sale, Wilcott replied, “You’ve got to get out there and look. I’m never satisfied, always seeking what’s next.”
Another vendor couple, John and Jackie Alinder of Minnesota, have been sellers at Iowa Gas since its inception 40 years ago. The Alinders, like Wilcott, said they’re cutting back on their large petroliana collection by regularly selling at the swap meet. Their display of items offered for sale included several rare oil company-related signs made of cardboard, paper or vinyl that remained in mint condition, contradicting their fragile nature.
These vendors had diverse insights about the current status of petroliana collectibles, but, overall, were united in believing that quality condition items continue trending up in value. Based on asking prices that Old Cars witnessed, gas globes and gas pumps — both restored and unrestored — are still extremely marketable.
Vendor Kevin Reincke, of Anderson, Iowa, said he believes, “The petroliana hobby is more accessible to beginning enthusiasts than purchasing collector vehicles.”
The younger automobilia/petroliana collectors, according to Wilcott, are also creating a generational shift in that category of collectibles. “The vintage [toy] trucks from the 1920s are down. Japanese tin toys and pressed steel trucks are up,” he explained.
Brian Sykorn of Rapid City, S.D., a 10-year vendor at Iowa Gas and an all-category collector, mentioned porcelain signs and display cases/racks as currently sought-after items.
The 2027 Iowa Gas swap meet will be held August 2-4 at the Airport Holiday Inn in Des Moines. Learn more at www.iowagas.com.
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