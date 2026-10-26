Motorsports Hall of Fame of America launches historic Joseph Freeman Collection

Courtesy of Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) announced the launch of the Joseph Freeman Collection, offering access to more than one million historic motorsports photographs, along with artifacts, memorabilia, rare books and programs.

The photographic images include most major formats: digital, slides and negatives, prints, drawings, illustrations, even some rare stereoscopic slides. An initial unveiling of more than 15,000 curated images is now available at www.mshf.com and through direct access to the Joseph Freeman Collection archive by clicking here. New images are added to the archive on a daily basis.

The Joseph Freeman Collection spans over a century of racing, starting in the 1890s, and includes Indy cars, Sprint cars, Midgets, Formula 1, Sports Cars, Stock Cars, Motorcycles, Off-Road, Powerboats, Land Speed and other categories captured by nearly three dozen of the world's finest motorsports photographers. Among the accomplished and talented photographers featured are Walter Chernokal, Bob Harmeyer, Harlen Hunter, David Knox, Steve Swope, Dennis Torres and Paul Webb, to name just a few.

Joseph "Joe" Freeman, an automotive historian, writer, publisher, vintage racer and race car collector, is well-known in the racing world for his expertise on automotive subjects and as the owner of the award-winning publishing house Racemaker Press of Boston

“I am thrilled to see this collection come to life at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America and am excited for racing enthusiasts, historians and researchers to discover the remarkable stories it preserves,” Freeman said.

As the collection continues to grow the expansion will include historic and one-of-a-kind memorabilia, including the personal papers and effects of Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inductees and nominees.

Courtesy of Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

“Bringing the Joseph Freeman Collection to life has been a deeply rewarding undertaking," MSHFA President Daren Lucas said. "We couldn’t be more excited to launch this remarkable collection and share its treasures with motorsports enthusiasts, historians and researchers around the world.”

For more information on the collection, please contact Lucas at daren@mshf.com.

The MSHFA is located in Daytona International Speedway's Ticket and Tours Building. Access to the MSFHA Museum is included with every Daytona International Speedway tour, which runs throughout each day, or as a museum-only ticket. The museum is open daily 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. except for major holidays. It is visited by more than 150,000 guests each year from every state in America and countries all over the world. For museum tickets call 1-800-PIT-SHOP or visit the DIS tours page for admission prices and hours of operation.

Learn more at www.mshf.com. The MSHFA can be reached directly at 1 (386) 871-0031or through email: info@mshf.com.

About the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America: The MSHFA is the only hall that honors all major American motorsports: cars, motorcycles, airplanes, off road and powerboats. Its mission is to celebrate and instill the American motorsports values of leadership, creativity, originality, teamwork and spirit of competition. Founded by Larry G. Ciancio and led by first President Ronald A. Watson, it held its first induction in 1989. Watson spent the next 30 years tirelessly building it into the nation’s premier such hall until his passing in 2019. Originally based in Novi, Mich., it relocated to Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2016 and greets more than 150,000 guests a year in its museum. MSHFA is operated by the nonprofit Motorsports Museum and Hall of Fame of America Foundation, Inc. www.mshf.com

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