EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

Old Cars Reader Wheels: 1967 Chevrolet Camaro

After a devastating flood destroyed his 1968 Camaro Convertible, Kirk Cramer found a new dream car—a 1967 Camaro RS SS—and began a new classic car journey.

Old Cars Weekly

By Kirk Cramer

My love for cars started at an early age, and 60 years later, I enjoy going to car shows whenever I get the chance. As the saying goes, when the top goes down the price goes up. However, not in my case, especially when the car is under three feet of water.

It all started when I went to the Good Guys Car Show in Des Moines, Iowa in 2018. After the show I drove my 1968 Camaro Convertible back to my daughter’s house, who lived in Des Moines at the time, thinking it would be nice and safe there instead of on the fairgrounds. I went to bed early so I could get a good start on day 2 of the show. My night was interrupted when my wife woke me up in the middle of the night screaming that the backyard was flooding. There were flashing lights outside warning the neighborhood that the levy had broken upstream and this area was flooding fast. I ran to check on my car right when their garage door gave way to the rushing waters, and I was in three feet of water trying to keep the debris in the garage from banging against my beautiful car. My display signs and pictures were floating in the backseat and the engine was underwater. I knew it was a lost cause.

It took me six weeks to move on after realizing that not only my dream car, but our other 2 cars that were also parked there, were all totaled out. I decided to thumb through the Hemmings Motor News and, lo and behold, I saw my future car! The picture of a 1967 Camaro black hardtop RSSS was staring up at me. I called the number and after telling the owner my story, he said he’d hold the car until I made the four hour trip to Kansas City. I drove my trailer knowing this was my new dream car and would be bringing it home, which I did.

Here are the before and after pictures of the 1968 Camaro and the 1967 Camaro:

Courtesy of Kirk Kramer
Courtesy of Kirk Kramer
Courtesy of Kirk Kramer

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

1967 Camaro black hardtop1967 Camaro RS SS1968 Camaro Convertible floodCamaro owner restoration journeyChevrolet Camaro restoration storyclassic Camaro restorationclassic car flood recoveryclassic muscle car storyGoodguys Car Show Des Moinesvintage Camaro car show
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
More tired iron: Weathered Wheels for the masses
Weathered WheelsMore tired iron: Weathered Wheels for the massesOld Cars Weekly
Reader Rides Rule!
Reader WheelsReader Rides Rule!Old Cars Weekly
Old Cars Reader Wheels: 1968 Pontiac Firebird convertible
Reader WheelsOld Cars Reader Wheels: 1968 Pontiac Firebird convertibleOld Cars Weekly
Old Cars Reader Wheels: The Eickhoff family stable out for a cruise
Reader WheelsOld Cars Reader Wheels: The Eickhoff family stable out for a cruiseOld Cars Weekly
Invicta Victory
Reader WheelsInvicta VictoryOld Cars Weekly
Old Cars Reader Wheels: 1973 Chevrolet Corvette convertible
Reader WheelsOld Cars Reader Wheels: 1973 Chevrolet Corvette convertibleOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest