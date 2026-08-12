Old Cars Reader Wheels: 1967 Chevrolet Camaro

By Kirk Cramer

My love for cars started at an early age, and 60 years later, I enjoy going to car shows whenever I get the chance. As the saying goes, when the top goes down the price goes up. However, not in my case, especially when the car is under three feet of water.

It all started when I went to the Good Guys Car Show in Des Moines, Iowa in 2018. After the show I drove my 1968 Camaro Convertible back to my daughter’s house, who lived in Des Moines at the time, thinking it would be nice and safe there instead of on the fairgrounds. I went to bed early so I could get a good start on day 2 of the show. My night was interrupted when my wife woke me up in the middle of the night screaming that the backyard was flooding. There were flashing lights outside warning the neighborhood that the levy had broken upstream and this area was flooding fast. I ran to check on my car right when their garage door gave way to the rushing waters, and I was in three feet of water trying to keep the debris in the garage from banging against my beautiful car. My display signs and pictures were floating in the backseat and the engine was underwater. I knew it was a lost cause.

It took me six weeks to move on after realizing that not only my dream car, but our other 2 cars that were also parked there, were all totaled out. I decided to thumb through the Hemmings Motor News and, lo and behold, I saw my future car! The picture of a 1967 Camaro black hardtop RSSS was staring up at me. I called the number and after telling the owner my story, he said he’d hold the car until I made the four hour trip to Kansas City. I drove my trailer knowing this was my new dream car and would be bringing it home, which I did.

Here are the before and after pictures of the 1968 Camaro and the 1967 Camaro:

Courtesy of Kirk Kramer

Courtesy of Kirk Kramer

Courtesy of Kirk Kramer

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