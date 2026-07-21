Kissels… and more at the 2026 Wisconsin Autofest

It was hard to beat being in Hartford, Wis., over the weekend of June 12-13 if you are a fan of orphan car royalty. Hartford is a great place for car lovers to begin with, being the home for the Wisconsin Auto Museum and the home of the long-extinct Kissel brand, which the museum showcases. And every June the museum hosts Wisconsin Autofest, which attracts a relatively small gathering of cars and attendees, but among the group are always some long-lost, very rare and truly impressive machines.
The Old Cars staff was in attendance this year, and here are a few of our favorites rides from the show:
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