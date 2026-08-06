Kruse Auctions counts down to the 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show

Auburn, Indiana - Labor Day Weekend in Auburn, Indiana, is a longstanding tradition in the classic car world and the countdown is on to the 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show, presented by Kruse Auctions in the birthplace of America’s collector car auction industry. The company’s flagship fall sale is scheduled for September 2-5, with a carefully curated offering of great cars set to go under the hammer over the three-day sale, alongside a choice collection of some of the best memorabilia on the market. The catalogue is now online, with a diverse selection of desirable sports cars, exceptional pre-war classics, next-generation ‘Youngtimer’ classics, rare muscle cars and singular customs and concept cars in the mix, as well as four outstanding no-reserve collections. The sale runs in conjunction with the celebrated, long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, affording visitors the chance to enjoy the world-class automotive museums and associated events and reunions that make Auburn Car Week unique and special.

1953 Cadillac ‘Elegante’ One-Off Concept Car & 1932 Packard Twin Six Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Among a heavyweight offering of significant pre-war automobiles slated for the sale is one of the auction’s catalogue cover cars, an exceptional, comprehensively restored 1932 Packard Twin Six Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton, the resident of multiple prolific collections including Don Williams, Leo Gephart, and the Denmark-based Frederiksen Collection. Also featured on the catalogue cover and offered publicly for the first time is one of this year’s rarest consignments, a remarkable 1953 Cadillac ‘Elegante’ One-Off Concept Car withcoachwork by Carrozzeria Motto of Turin. Exhibited at the International Automobile Show in New York in 1955 and proclaimed the star of the show in a related New York Times article, this futuristic, airplane-inspired concept was the recipient of the People’s Choice Award at the 2014 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. Again, the first of its kind to be offered publicly is an ultra-exclusive, street-legal 2026 Shelby GT350/Trans Am, the very first of just 40 examples built worldwide and delivered new to private hands, serving as the test model used by Shelby and Road & Track magazine for global review. Other highly desirable modern sports cars on offer include a striking 2026 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. Finished in a stunning color combination, offered with mere break-in miles, enhanced with over $35,000 in factory options, and already imported to the United States, it is perfectly positioned for the enthusiast seeking to experience Porsche’s future, today

2026 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS & 2026 Shelby GT350/Trans Am Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1994 Ferrari 348 Spider Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1971 Dodge Challenger 'Hemi' R/T Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

European sportscars from all decades are well represented, including an exceptional 1994 Ferrari 348 Spider, in gorgeous Blu Scuro over a factory Crema interior with an astonishing 596 actual miles from new, an analog-era, low-mileage 1999 Ferrari F355 Spider ‘6-Speed’,a multiple award-winning, numbers-matching 1949 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Super Sport Cabriolet and ahighly original, preservation class 1959 Ace AC Bristol Roadster that retains its original engine. A great selection of significant American sports and muscle cars are also slated for the sale, including “The Black Rat”, a beautifully restored, factory triple black 1966 Chevrolet Corvette 427/425 Roadster, recipient of the coveted Triple Crown, and a numbers-matching 1971 Dodge Challenger 'Hemi' R/T, 1 of a mere 10 factory N96 “shaker” hood examples and 1 of just 5 built for the export market. Other interesting consignments include an historically important 1966 Ford Fairlane GT-X 'Factory Show Car' Two-Door Hardtop,a Ford factory Custom Car Caravan feature car created by legendary builder Gene Winfield and laterrestored and authenticated by him in the 2000s, and a no-reserve 1936 Jensen-Ford Tourer, the first of a mere three factory left- hand-drive examples built for U.S. export and 1 of just 30 examples originally built, noted in various publications and featured with screen legend Clark Gable in period press photos. At the other end of the generational spectrum is an exciting line up of ‘Youngtimer’ classics, including a brilliant, low-mileage 1995 Toyota MR2 Turbo ‘5-Speed’ T-Top, among the last MR2s built for the U.S., with just 9,440 miles and three owners from new, an exceptional example of one of the most sought-after modern Japanese collectibles.

1966 Chevrolet Corvette 427/425 Roadster Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1959 Ace AC Bristol Roadster Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1966 Ford Fairlane GT-X 'Factory Show Car' Two-Door Hardtop Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1995 Toyota MR2 Turbo ‘5-Speed’ T-Top Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

“We’re excited to have curated such a great gathering of special cars, with something for all tastes and enthusiasms in the mix, and look forward to welcoming everyone back here this fall to experience the energy, history, and remarkable automobiles that have made Auburn the heart and soul of the collector car world for so long”, said John Kruse, Owner and Auctioneer.

Also showcased at the 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show are four great no-reserve collections, and for memorabilia enthusiasts, the Ron Sutton Lifetime Memorabilia Collection, a choice selection of original and authentic gas pumps, porcelain signs and related automobilia. The Saturday evening prime time catalogue is now online and the wider auction inventory can be viewed here. The event is scheduled to run from September 2-5 at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, Indiana. Bidder registration, consignment and general event details are available online at kruseauctions.com, by calling +1-260-927-0000 or contacting info@kruseauctions.com. The 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show open to the public throughout, with tickets available online as well as in person.

ABOUT KRUSE AUCTIONS - Kruse Auctions is a family owned and oriented collector car auction business with Midwest values and global reach, dedicated to facilitating the sale and acquisition of great motorcars. The legacy of auctioneering in the Kruse family started in 1952 in Auburn, Indiana, the birthplace of the collector car auction industry in America. Over the decades, some of the most significant cars in the world have changed hands there, and Kruse Auctions continues the tradition today.

Still headquartered in Auburn and led by John Kruse, a lifelong auctioneer and motorcar specialist who grew up in the family business, Kruse Auctions represents significant collector automobiles with commitment and passion. Relationships within the global collector car community drive meaningful outcomes for clients. From rare, pre-war automobiles, to American and European classics and iconic sports and supercars, Kruse Auctions achieves landmark results that reflect both market strength and buyer confidence. As well as specializing in the sale and acquisition of collector automobiles at auction, Kruse Auctions offers specialist appraisal, collection consultancy, private sales and estate planning services. Its annual auction schedule includes the Auburn Spring Auction in April and the Auburn Auction & Show, staged over Labor Day weekend in conjunction with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Kruse Auctions also presents stand-alone sales of significant private collections and scheduled online and sealed bid auctions. The company’s dedicated collector car facility encompasses more than 200,000 square feet, including a fully equipped equipped live auction arena and secure, climate-controlled indoor space for hundreds of motorcars. www.kruseauctions.com

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