Performance favorites and 1990s ‘Youngtimer’ classics slated for Kruse Auctions Auburn fall sale in Indiana

Auburn, Indiana - Kruse Auctions is all set for an exciting three-day fall sale this Labor Day Weekend at home in Indiana, with a prodigious and very diverse offering of cars and memorabilia slated for the 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show. The auction runs from September 3-5 in conjunction with the celebrated Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, affording visitors the chance to enjoy the world-class automotive museums and associated events and reunions that make Auburn Car Week unique and special. As well as an outstanding selection of world-class sports cars, exceptional pre-war classics, rare muscle cars, singular customs and concept cars and five outstanding no-reserve collections, enthusiasts can look forward to a stunning lineup of exceptionally low-mileage analog performance favorites and ‘youngtimer’ classics from the 1990s poster era.

1994 Toyota Supra Twin-Turbo Mk IV 'Six-Speed' Hardtop Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1995 Toyota MR2 Turbo ‘5-Speed’ T-Top Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Few Japanese performance cars have achieved the legendary status and worldwide following of the fourth-generation Toyota Supra and the coveted 1994 Toyota Supra Twin-Turbo Mk IV 'Six-Speed' Hardtop slated for the sale is among the most sought-after and prized Supras built, 1 of just 15 factory black hardtop examples produced for the model year and 1 of just 64 hardtop examples. Also selling in Auburn is a brilliant, low-mileage 1995 Toyota MR2 Turbo ‘5-Speed’ T-Top, among the last MR2s built for the U.S. and 1 of only 6 examples finished in Solar Yellow, with just 9,440 miles and three owners from new, an exceptional example of one of the most sought-after modern Japanese collectibles. Another true poster car from the 1990s is a first year 1991 Acura NSX with an odometer that reads just 76,889 miles, a high-performance, mid-engine sports car with development input for Formula One World Champion Ayrton Senna. Offered without reserve is another exceptionally low-mileage 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4, highly original, unmodified and offered with the top trim and twin-turbo engine package.

1991 Acura NSX Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1999 Ferrari F355 Spider ‘6-Speed’ Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1994 Ferrari 348 Spider, Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Presenting a wonderful opportunity for enthusiasts looking to acquire one of Maranello's most beloved modern classics is a highly sought-after, well-documented 1999 Ferrari F355 Spider ‘6-Speed’, with clean CARFAX® and just 11,464 miles and three owners from new. Also selling in Auburn with just 596 actual miles is a distinctive 1994 Ferrari 348 Spider, offered in remarkable original condition, presented in highly desirable and rare factory Blu Scuro over a Crema interior.

1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Roadster Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Sought-after 1990s American sportscars consigned to the sale include a no-reserve 1999 Shelby Series 1 Supercharged Roadster with just 2,500 miles from new, a rare and desirable piece of Shelby automotive history being 1 of approximately 60 factory supercharged examples and 1 of just 249 Shelby Series 1s built in total. Also offered without reserve is a 1994 Dodge Viper RT10 Roadster, factory finished in Viper Black with a mere 742 miles from new and the original window sticker still affixed to the windshield. Again slated to cross the block at no reserve is a well-documented, low mileage 1995 Dodge Stealth R/T Twin Turbo ‘6-Speed’, 1 of only 533 top-of-the-line R/T twin-turbos for the model year and another American sports car legend of the era.

1994 Dodge Viper RT10 Roadster Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1995 Dodge Stealth R/T Twin Turbo ‘6-Speed’ Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

The 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show will also showcase four great no-reserve collections, and for memorabilia enthusiasts, the Ron Sutton Lifetime Memorabilia Collection, a choice selection of exceptional original and authentic gas pumps, porcelain signs and related automobilia. The Saturday evening prime time catalogue and full auction inventory can be viewed here. The auction is scheduled to run from September 3-5 at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, Indiana, with the auction starting daily at 10 a.m. Bidder registration, consignment and general event details are available online at kruseauctions.com, by calling +1-260-927-0000 or contacting info@kruseauctions.com. The 56th Annual Auburn Auction & Show is open to the public throughout, with tickets available online as well as in person.

ABOUT KRUSE AUCTIONS - Kruse Auctions is a family owned and oriented collector car auction business with Midwest values and global reach, dedicated to facilitating the sale and acquisition of great motorcars. The legacy of auctioneering in the Kruse family started in 1952 in Auburn, Indiana, the birthplace of the collector car auction industry in America. Over the decades, some of the most significant cars in the world have changed hands there, and Kruse Auctions continues the tradition today.

Still headquartered in Auburn and led by John Kruse, a lifelong auctioneer and motorcar specialist who grew up in the family business, Kruse Auctions represents significant collector automobiles with commitment and passion. Relationships within the global collector car community drive meaningful outcomes for clients. From rare, pre-war automobiles, to American and European classics and iconic sports and supercars, Kruse Auctions achieves landmark results that reflect both market strength and buyer confidence.

As well as specializing in the sale and acquisition of collector automobiles at auction, Kruse Auctions offers specialist appraisal, collection consultancy, private sales and estate planning services. Its annual auction schedule includes the Auburn Spring Auction in April and the Auburn Auction & Show, staged over Labor Day weekend in conjunction with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Kruse Auctions also presents stand-alone sales of significant private collections and scheduled online and sealed bid auctions. The company’s dedicated collector car facility encompasses more than 200,000 square feet, including a fully equipped live auction arena and secure, climate-controlled indoor space for hundreds of motorcars. kruseauctions.com

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