Auburn, Indiana - Kruse Auctions will kick off its 2027 auction schedule during Arizona Car Week with an exciting no reserve museum collection sale. The Tucson Auto Museum Liquidation Auction is scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2027, onsite in Tucson, with an eclectic offering of 75 cars and a significant array of memorabilia slated to go under the hammer. Included in the collection are blue chip collector automobiles, Hollywood and pop-culture icons, a substantial lineup of sports cars including American-powered and Italian-designed hybrids, and an extensive offering of microcars and funky, one-of-a-kind vehicles. The sale will also showcase a choice selection of vintage signs, gas pumps and associated automobilia. The catalogue is now available for online viewing at kruseauctions.com.

“We’ve been honored to have played a part in growing this wonderful museum collection, which today comprises a distinctive offering of diverse and fascinating vehicles that we’re delighted to offer without reserve to the highest bidder,” said John Kruse, Owner and Auctioneer. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the museum in Tucson in January to experience a unique, fun and exciting sale.”

1929 Duesenberg Model J Arlington Sedan Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Blue chip collector automobiles on offer include an ACD Club Certified 1929 Duesenberg Model J Arlington Sedan, with original short-wheelbase chassis, engine, firewall, and body, sold new in Paris to famed Duesenberg connoisseur Antonio Chopitea, with early well-documented ownership that includes prominent world aristocrats. Also selling without reserve in Tucson is a highly original and well-documented 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS with just 21,000 miles from new, presented in rare factory Bianco Polo over black, with timeless Pininfarina styling and Scaglietti coachwork.

1992 Batman Returns Batmobile Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

“We’re thrilled that the sale will also feature one of the most complete Batman sets available anywhere,” said John Kruse. Heading that set is one of the most arresting and globally recognizable automobiles ever created, the 1992 Batman Returns Batmobile itself. From a limited number of officially licensed Warner Bros., and D.C. Comics Batman Returns Batmobiles, it was built exclusively by Hollywood Productions, Inc. to promote the Batman Returns movie for promotional use, commercials, and auto show exhibitions. The set also includes an officially licensed DC Comics & Warner Brothers authorized 1966 Batmobile Replica, built by Fiberglass Freaks of Logansport, Indiana, the only officially licensed makers of turn-key 1966Batmobile replicas in the world.

1948 Kurtis-Omohundro Comet Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

The museum collection is dominated by sports cars from all eras, including a meticulously researched and restored 1948 Kurtis-Omohundro Comet, widely considered to be the very first post-war American sports car. Shown at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, it was featured in various period publications such as Road & Track in 1949, Autocar, and Popular Mechanics in 1950 and is one of just two examples built. Presented in menacing triple black is a ground-breaking 2012 McLaren MP4-12C with just 4,000 miles from new, the first vehicle entirely designed and built in-house by McLaren and the company’s first production car since its world-record-breaking Formula One racecar.

1967 Iso Griffo Series 1 Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Also slated for the sale is a rare 1967 Iso Griffo Series 1, one of several outstanding hybrid automobiles selling in Tucson that represent the perfect marriage of American horsepower and Italian styling. The 37th of just 200 examples of the Series I produced, complete with original high-performance 327-cubic-inch V-8 engine, it has been shown at multiple Concours d’Elegance events and won best unrestored car at the 2015 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Invitational. Other iconic sports cars set to cross the block include an elegant and sporting 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale, the recipient of a comprehensive and correct restoration, 1 of only 1,366 produced during its six-year production run, and a well-documented, numbers-matching 1964 Porsche 356 C Coupe, mechanically and cosmetically restored and finished in its original shade of Light Ivory over black.

1957 Zündapp Janus 250 Courtesy of Kruse Auctions

Collectors will also get the chance to enjoy the coolest and most diverse selection of microcars to have been brought to market in recent years, with over twenty very appealing examples slated for the sale. Among them is a charming and very desirable 1957 Zündapp Janus 250, formerly of the esteemed Bruce Weiner Microcar Collection and the recipient of a cosmetic restoration, a rare German microcar that would make an outstanding addition to any collection of unique and unusual automobiles.

The Tucson Auto Museum Liquidation Auction is scheduled for Thursday January 28, 2027, at the Tucson Auto Museum in Tucson, Arizona. Full details on consignments, bidder registration and admission are available at kruseauctions.com, info@kruseauctions.com or 1.260-927-0000.

ABOUT KRUSE AUCTIONS - Kruse Auctions is a family owned and oriented collector car auction business with Midwest values and global reach, dedicated to facilitating the sale and acquisition of great motorcars. The legacy of auctioneering in the Kruse family started in 1952 in Auburn, Indiana, the birthplace of the collector car auction industry in America. Over the decades, some of the most significant cars in the world have changed hands there, and Kruse Auctions continues the tradition today.

Still headquartered in Auburn and led by John Kruse, a lifelong auctioneer and motorcar specialist who grew up in the family business, Kruse Auctions represents significant collector automobiles with commitment and passion. Relationships within the global collector car community drive meaningful outcomes for clients. From rare, pre-war automobiles, to American and European classics and iconic sports and supercars, Kruse Auctions achieves landmark results that reflect both market strength and buyer confidence.

As well as specializing in the sale and acquisition of collector automobiles at auction, Kruse Auctions offers specialist appraisal, collection consultancy, private sales and estate planning services. Its annual auction schedule includes the Auburn Spring Auction in April and the Auburn Auction & Show, staged over Labor Day weekend in conjunction with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Kruse Auctions also presents standalone sales of significant private collections and scheduled online and sealed bid auctions. The company’s dedicated collector car facility encompasses more than 200,000 square feet, including a fully equipped live auction arena and secure, climate-controlled indoor space for hundreds of motorcars.

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