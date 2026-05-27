Lane Motor Museum names Chris Hastings as new Museum Curator

New Museum Curator, Chris Hastings Courtesy of Lane Motor Museum

Nashville, TN - Lane Motor Museum, home to one of the most unique collections of European automobiles in the U.S., is proud to announce Chris Hastings as the museum’s new Curator. While at Lane Motor Museum, Chris will oversee the museum’s collections and archives working closely with the collection manager, restoration shop, executive director and archival team.

“Chris’ professionalism and expertise are complemented by his contagious fascination with history and appreciation of the power of storytelling,” says executive director, Chris Brewer. “We are grateful to have him on the team as we prepare to move into Lane Motor Museum’s most significant expansion since our doors opened in 2003.”

Chris brings a solid background in museum curatorial & archival work. He is a graduate of the University of TN, Knoxville, with a Master of Science in information science, concentrating in archives and records management. Most recently, Chris was the Peabody College archivist at Vanderbilt University, working with archival materials spanning more than a century. Prior to that, Chris interned at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Library and Archives, digitizing Hatch Show Print posters for metadata, digital archiving, and inventory. The arrival of Chris’ passion and expertise is timely as Lane Motor Museum prepares to launch the largest expansion of exhibition and archival space in the Museum’s history.

Chris Hastings added, "I am excited to join the excellent team at Lane Motor Museum. Storytelling is one of the most exciting parts of working in museums, and I am eager to bring the many stories of the collection to the public. As we enter a new phase of the Museum, I am proud to contribute to its continuing evolution."

About Lane Motor Museum: Established in 2002 by Jeff Lane, Lane Motor Museum is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization located in Nashville, TN. The Museum features over 500 vehicles, focusing on European cars, microcars, amphibious vehicles, and prototypes that are technically significant or uniquely different. https://www.lanemotormuseum.org/

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