Lane Motor Museum announces Tiffany Treadway, PhD as Director of Education & Volunteer programs

Tiffany Treadway, PhD - Director of Education and Volunteer Programs Courtesy of Lane Motor Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lane Motor Museum announce the appointment of Tiffany Treadway, PhD as its new Director of Education and Volunteer Programs. An accomplished museum professional, educator, and archaeologist, Dr. Treadway brings extensive expertise in curriculum design, community engagement, volunteer leadership, and collections stewardship to the role.

In her new position, Dr. Treadway will oversee the strategic development and expansion of Lane Motor Museum’s educational programming, creating accessible and dynamic learning experiences for visitors of all ages, local schools, and the broader public. As Director of Volunteer Programs, she will recruit, train and manage the museum’s volunteer staff; working to match volunteer skills with Lane Motor Museum’s educational and operational needs.

Dr. Treadway joins Lane Motor Museum following her tenure as Collections and Exhibitions Officer at Pontypridd Museum and Town Council in Wales. During her time there, she successfully secured grant funding for digital gallery labels, built a structured secondary school work-experience program, and managed over 1,500 volunteer service hours. She also significantly enhanced collections preservation and accessibility, expanding the museum’s cataloged database from 8,000 to more than 20,000 accession records.

Her extensive background in education spans higher education, vocational training, and disabled learning support. Dr. Treadway served as an Essential Skills Tutor with ACT Training Ltd, supporting over 300 qualification completions while designing tailored curricula for learners with diverse educational needs. Her teaching career also includes leading undergraduate seminars and laboratory sessions at Cardiff University and serving as Lead Teacher at Sylvan Learning Center.

"Dr. Treadway’s deep commitment to community engagement, combined with her proven track record in both classroom instruction and museum curation, makes her an incredible addition to our leadership team," said Chris Brewer, executive director at Lane Motor Museum. "Her expertise is invaluable as we continue to inspire curiosity and deepen public appreciation for automotive history and engineering."

Dr. Treadway holds a Ph.D. and a Master of Arts in Archaeology from Cardiff University, along with two Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She has also worked and volunteered with institutions including the Firing Line Museum, National Museum of Wales, and San Bernardino County Museum.

For more information about Lane Motor Museum and its upcoming educational programs, visit lanemotormuseum.org.

About Lane Motor Museum - Lane Motor Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Nashville, Tennessee. Home to one of the largest collections of European cars and unique automotive engineering in the United States, the museum is dedicated to preserving and demonstrating automotive history. www.lanemotormuseum.org

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