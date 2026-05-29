Mattel Brick Shop adds to its vehicle offerings

Courtesy of Mattel Brick Shop

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Mattel, Inc. unveiled seven new Mattel Brick Shop™ building sets, marking the brand's most expansive year yet.

The new Premium, Elite, and Speed Series sets span partnerships with Lamborghini, Audi, Toyota, Aston Martin, and Chevrolet, while the broader 2026 lineup signals Mattel Brick Shop's evolution beyond automotive into new categories, including the recently announced “Masters of the Universe” sets. First off the line, the Mattel Brick Shop Lamborghini Miura P400 SV is available now for presale at select retailers globally and via Mattel Creations.

Launched in 2025, Mattel Brick Shop is redefining the building category with expressive, display-worthy sets designed for builders and collectors who value both the creative journey and the finished model. Backed by more than 80 years of Mattel design expertise, the brand blends thoughtful construction, premium materials, and authentic detailing with an accessible approach that welcomes builders of all levels.

This fall, Hot Wheels collaborations will push beyond traditional construction norms, incorporating metal pieces, functional steering, opening doors, and intricately detailed engines across a range of officially licensed supercars, motorsports icons, rally legends, and tuner platforms. True-to-life proportions ensure authenticity while interchangeable parts, custom decals, and multiple configurations invite personalization at every turn. Signature plates and matching 1:64 die-cast cars extend each build into true collector territory.

Ted Wu, General Manager and Global Head of Vehicles & Building Sets at Mattel, said, “Our mission is to create builds with elevated design, refined detail, and premium materials, so showing them off is as rewarding as the construction, and these new vehicles are along for the ride. As Mattel Brick Shop grows, we will continue to explore new categories and collaborations, while staying true to the craftsmanship, creativity, and authenticity that define the brand.”

New Product Lineup Includes:

Hot Wheels Premium Series – The Ultimate Collectibles Ages 17+ | SRP: $129.59

• Mattel Brick Shop Lamborghini Miura P400 SV This premium collector building set celebrates one of Lamborghini’s most iconic vehicles, arriving just in time for the Miura’s 60th anniversary. The 1:12 scale, 1,524-piece model features opening doors, a removable roof, and a highly detailed interior, along with a metallic-finished engine, opening front and rear compartments. Premium metal elements enhance realism, including the steering wheel, multiple wheel sets, and exhaust pipes.

Builders can further customize the Miura with skirts, spoilers, fenders, and wheel options, along with decals, to create a display-ready build. The model includes an exclusive premium 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast.

Hot Wheels Elite Series ™ – Next-Level Authenticity Ages 10+ | SRP: $53.99

• Mattel Brick Shop Aston Martin Vantage GT3 This 1:16, 793-piece GT3 racer showcases the precision and engineering of Aston Martin’s track machine. Opening doors and removable body panels provide access to the cockpit and engine bay. Functional steering adds interactivity, and builders can customize the model with decals, interchangeable aerodynamic components, and metal wheel cover options for a refined, race-day look. The model includes an exclusive 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast.

• Mattel Brick Shop ’84 Audi Sport quattro A tribute to rally heritage, this 1:16 scale, 864-piece Audi Sport quattro highlights both performance and versatility. The model features an opening hood, trunk and doors—along with a removable roof to showcase interior and engine. Functional steering adds realism, while premium elements such as the licensed RAYS metal wheel covers elevate authenticity. Builders can customize the vehicle with decals, lighting elements and rallyinspired modifications. The model includes an exclusive 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast.

• Mattel Brick Shop ’94 Toyota Supra MKIV This 824-piece Supra build captures the spirit of the world-renowned tuner icon. Carbon fiber-inspired pieces and precision detailing enhance the exterior, while opening the hood and trunk reveal the interior and engine, complete with nitrous bottle in the trunk. Functional steering adds realism, supported by premium touches like RAYS metal wheel covers. Builders can further modify the car with a variety of skirts and wheel covers.

Hot Wheels Speed Series ™ – Built for Thrill Seekers Ages 10+ | SRP: $21.59

• Mattel Brick Shop Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Inspired by Lamborghini’s off-road supercar, this 1:32 scale, 268-piece build blends rugged styling with detailed craftsmanship. Precision tampo printing highlights the Sterrato’s exterior styling, while opening doors and a removable greenhouse roof reveal the interior. Distinctive features such as flared fenders, a raised stance, and off-road tires reinforce its all-terrain character. A signature metal plate adds a premium touch, and builders can personalize the vehicle with decals and interchangeable wheel cover options for a customized finish. The model includes an exclusive 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast.

• Mattel Brick Shop ‘83 Chevy Silverado Bringing a classic truck to life, this compact, 223-piece Silverado build includes opening doors and a removable roof to look inside the cabin, while the truck bed exposes the suspension components. A bold front grille and tinted rear window complete the design. Builders can customize the truck with decals and American Racing wheel covers to create a unique, display-ready build. The model includes a matching exclusive 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast.

• Mattel Brick Shop ‘20 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Capturing the aggressive stance of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, this race-ready 1:32 scale, 261-piece build emphasizes performance-driven design. The model includes a detailed engine and interior, visible through opening doors and a removable roof section. Customization options include decals and HRE aftermarket licensed wheel covers, allowing builders to create their own track-inspired version. The model includes an exclusive 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast.

The Mattel Brick Shop lineup already features standout models from Audi, Chevrolet, Honda, Maserati, and Mercedes-Benz, with more to come. Building fans can stay up to date on the latest information from Mattel Brick Shop at www.MattelBrickShop.com.

About Mattel - Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that they own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Their products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

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