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Mattel Brick Shop adds iconic Hot Wheels cars to offerings with Hot Wheels Racer Series

Mattel launches its Brick Shop Hot Wheels Racer Series in January 2027, featuring six buildable 1:64-scale cars, including the Camaro ZL1, Acura NSX and Bone Shaker.

Old Cars Weekly
Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Racer Series Courtsy of Mattel Brick Shop

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Mattel, Inc. announced the launch of the new Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Racer Series. This new collection of buildable vehicles brings the signature attention to detail and premium materials of Mattel Brick Shop to the iconic 1:64-scale traditional Hot Wheels cars, with suggested retail prices starting at just $4.99. Debuting with six vehicles, the Mattel Brick Shop Racer Series will be available as of January 2027 and will expand to include 20 collectible models by the end of next year. 

The first wave of the Hot Wheels Racer Series features a mix of modern performance cars, enthusiast favorites and an iconic Hot Wheels original, including the ’24 Camaro® ZL1, ’18 Audi TT RS, Maserati MCPura, ’91 Acura NSX, ’99 Honda S2000 and Hot Wheels Bone Shaker™. 

Each model includes a metal base plate, functional metal axles with rolling wheels, rubber-like tires and custom pieces that capture the vehicle’s distinctive silhouette. Smooth resin bricks click together with ease, while step-by-step instructions make each build easy and fun to follow. 

Ted Wu, General Manager and Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel said: “With the Hot Wheels Racer Series, we’re expanding our signature Mattel Brick Shop approach to brick-building to the iconic 1:64 scale that has defined Hot Wheels die-cast cars for nearly 60 years. Through thoughtful design and engineering, we have accomplished this without compromising the authentic details, craftsmanship and quality that has defined Hot Wheels for generations. The result is a building experience that feels distinctly Mattel Brick Shop and unmistakenly Hot Wheels.” 

Hot Wheels Racer Series 1 | Ages 6+ | SRP: $4.99 each 

  • Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels® ’24 Camaro® ZL1 — 29 pieces 
  • Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels® ’18 Audi TT RS — 29 pieces 
  • Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels® Maserati MCPura — 27 pieces 
  • Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels® ’91 Acura NSX — 29 pieces 
  • Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels® ’99 Honda S2000 — 29 pieces 
  • Mattel Brick Shop™ Hot Wheels® Bone Shaker™ — 28 pieces 

Fans can learn more about Mattel Brick Shop at MattelBrickShop.com

About Mattel  - Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. Mattel engages consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Their offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Visit them at mattel.com

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1:64 scale buildable vehiclesHot Wheels Acura NSXHot Wheels Bone ShakerHot Wheels buildable carsHot Wheels Camaro ZL1Hot Wheels collectible model carsHot Wheels Honda S2000Mattel Brick Shop building setsMattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Racer SeriesNew Hot Wheels collectibles 2027
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
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