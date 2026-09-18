The inaugural Mecum Nashville Collector Car Auction kicks off next week, Sept. 22-26

Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions will hold its inaugural Nashville auction this Sept. 22-26 at Nashville Superspeedway, with an estimated 1,750 collector vehicles to cross the auction block throughout the five-day auction. Before going live on ESPN+, the broadcast team will host the Mecum Preview Show, airing on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. ET on Mecum TV via Prime Video and The Roku Channel, as well as the Mecum Auctions YouTube channel. The show will be hosted by the Mecum broadcast team, with Tanner Foust stepping in for Rutledge Wood as a guest commentator for the duration of the Nashville auction. Live auction coverage will kick off on ESPN+ on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. ET and run through Saturday.

The auction will feature 17 distinctive collections, bringing together an array of significant, rare and highly customized vehicles. Among the highlights is the Roush Automotive Collection, representing the legacy of legendary automotive innovator and motorsports figure Jack Roush. The collection offers an impressive selection of vehicles connected to the Roush name and its decades-long influence across motorsports, performance engineering and the automotive industry. Also featured is the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Collection, showcasing vehicles from the consignor’s personal collection, including a variety of custom builds, muscle cars and unique machines that reflect the creativity and hands-on spirit of Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage. Another notable collection crossing the block is the From the Steve Meadows MSM Global Collection, encompassing over a century of automotive history, from brass-era classics to golden-era muscle.

Among the standout vehicles headed for Mecum Nashville is a 2026 Aston Martin Valhalla, an ultra high-performance hybrid supercar showing just 174 miles. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0L hybrid V-8 producing a remarkable 1,064 HP and featuring all carbon fiber bodywork, the Valhalla represents Aston Martin’s latest (and greatest) expression of cutting-edge performance and technology. Also commanding attention is a 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback wearing Shelby No. 04407; it’s powered by a matching-numbers 428 CI Cobra Jet V-8 and represents one of the most revered Shelby Mustang variants of the era. Rounding out this featured trio is a 1969 Dodge Daytona Hardtop: one of just 503 produced for the 1969 model year, equipped with a potent 440/375 HP V-8, and showcasing the aerodynamic design and unmistakable styling that made the Daytona an icon of the muscle car era.

Beyond the auction block, Mecum Nashville will offer attendees a variety of interactive experiences and opportunities to connect with automotive personalities. Derek Bieri of “Vice Grip Garage” will host a meet-and-greet on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 to 3 p.m. Throughout the auction, artist and welder Rae Ripple will conduct live demonstrations of her metal work, including the vehicle she will be selling at Mecum Kissimmee 2027. Attendees can also take part in the NASCAR Racing Experience, allowing them to climb into a real NASCAR race car alongside a professional racing instructor for three adrenaline-pumping laps around Nashville Superspeedway’s 1.3-mile oval, which features 13 degrees of banking in the turns.

12 unique rides to keep an eye on at the inaugural 2026 Mecum Nashville Auction

Lot S117 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

Chassis no. 2988 E, engine no. 3777

The only known example built without a factory supercharger

Built in Auburn rather than the Cord production facility

Extensive body-off restoration completed by Wayne Davis in 2021

Original chassis and body

Lycoming 280 CI Straight Eight engine

Previously part of the Richard L Burdick Collection

Lot T320 // Thursday, September 24th// Nashville 2026

701 miles

Limited edition no. 250 of 250 units, of which 50 are E-Rays

Per the Bowling Green, Kentucky production plant, this car is a 1 of 1 build, and one of only 15 Arctic White Stars and Steel E-Ray Convertibles

Front-mounted 160 HP electric motor powering the front wheels

LT2 6.2L V-8 engine powering the rear wheels

LT2 6.2L V-8 engine powering the rear wheels

0-60 in 2.5 seconds

Lot S329 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

Replica of Marty McFly's dream truck from "Back to the Future"

Comprehensive frame-off restoration by Master Craft Paint & Body of North Hollywood, California

Restoration guided by Greg’s Toyota Restorations to help ensure period-correct accuracy, including consultation on correct Toyota components, paint codes and restoration details. Correct Toyota items were sourced through the shop, with guidance throughout the build on what should/should not be performed

One-owner California truck when acquired by consignor

Fuel-injected 22R-E 2.4L SOHC inline 4-cylinder engine

5-speed overdrive manual transmission

Includes "OUTATIME" California-style plate autographed by Christopher Lloyd, who portrayed Doc Brown in "Back to the Future." Autograph witnessed and authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication), with JSA verification sticker and QR code affixed directly to the plate

Lot S345 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

6.7L Cummins inline 6-cylinder diesel engine

Allison 6-speed automatic transmission with pushbutton shifter

F-650 chassis with Kelderman air ride

Estimated $30,000 custom paint and graphics

Built for the SEMA show

Lot W190 // Wednesday, September 23rd// Nashville 2026

Purportedly 1 of an estimated 17 1911 Maxwell Runabouts known to exist

14 HP flat-twin engine

2-speed planetary transmission

Brass acetylene headlamps

Red wood-spoke wheels

Red and Black interior

Lot F162 // Friday, September 25th// Nashville 2026

Odometer reads 470 miles

No. 29 of only 101 Neiman Marcus Editions produced

Ultraviolet exterior finish

Shale and Ebony leather upholstery

Engraved, numbered sill plate identifying the production number

Manufacturer's literature

Lot T365 // Thursday, September 24th// Nashville 2026

Custom coachbuilt tribute using a 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club chassis

Built by Darrin Wood of Modern Custom Classics in Northern Alabama

Hand-formed carbon fiber body

Extensive hand-fabricated bodywork including front and rear clips, custom trunk lid, quarter panels and door skins

Build documented through more than a dozen phases of fabrication, bodywork, paint and final assembly

Factory airbags, stability control, traction control and ABS retained

2.0L SKYACTIV-G inline 4-cylinder engine

6-speed manual transmission

Rear-wheel drive

Lot S347 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

1 of an estimated 66 RMA Amphi-Ranger 2800 SRs produced

Odometer reads 16,000 kilometers

Ford 2.9L V-6 engine

5-speed manual transmission

Dual-propulsion system

Powered axles for driving on land and integrated propeller for traversing water

The rear propeller is electrically lowered and retracted via a switch on the dashboard

4-wheel drive

Galvanized steel chassis

Lot S312 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

The famous "Cricketmobile" used by Buddy Holly and the Crickets in the earliest days of their career

Purchased new by Crickets drummer Jerry Allison's father from Johnson and Connolly Motors in Lubbock, Texas

The Chieftain was selected for three reasons: it was safe, they had a lot of equipment to haul and they had to have a lot of room for women

Used by the Crickets for 6 years (they continued on as a band for 2 years following Buddy Holly's passing)

Previously in the collection of the renowned Pontiac collector, Howard Walker

Comprehensively restored by collector LeRoy Morford, who was informed about its existence by Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for the Crickets' hit song "Peggy Sue" and eventual wife of Jerry Allison

Lot S208 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

Extensive custom build completed in 2022 by Ringbrothers

Wegner Motorsports 416 CI LS3-based V-8 engine

Bowler 4L80E automatic transmission

2.9L Whipple supercharger

Custom-designed and built chassis and off road suspension by Roadster Shop

18x12-inch HRE custom Ringbrothers Edition Truck wheels

Restoration frame

Lot S94 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

Shelby no. 04407

Body-off, concours-level restoration by two SAAC judges

Factory 4-speed GT500KR with air conditioning

Matching numbers 428 CI Cobra Jet V-8 engine

Toploader 4-speed manual transmission

Toploader 4-speed manual transmission

Deluxe Marti Report

Listed in the Shelby Registry

Lot S218 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

Odometer reads 543 miles

Two-owner vehicle

According to the Viper Registry, this Viper is 1 of 841 2017 Vipers, 582 of which were GTC Coupes

1 of 26 Gunmetal Pearl GTC coupes and 1 of 2 Gunmetal Pearl examples equipped with Billet Silver GTS racing stripes produced for 2017, per the Viper Registry

Final production year for the Dodge Viper

8.4L V-10 engine

Engine oil cooler

6-speed manual transmission

Driver-control sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers

For more information on Mecum Nashville 2026 and all other scheduled Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles offered, as well as a detailed auction and event schedule.

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