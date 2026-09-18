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The inaugural Mecum Nashville Collector Car Auction kicks off next week, Sept. 22-26

Mecum Nashville 2026 brings 1,750 collector vehicles to Nashville Superspeedway, including an Aston Martin Valhalla, Shelby GT500KR and Dodge Daytona.

Old Cars Weekly

Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions will hold its inaugural Nashville auction this Sept. 22-26 at Nashville Superspeedway, with an estimated 1,750 collector vehicles to cross the auction block throughout the five-day auction. Before going live on ESPN+, the broadcast team will host the Mecum Preview Show, airing on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. ET on Mecum TV via Prime Video and The Roku Channel, as well as the Mecum Auctions YouTube channel. The show will be hosted by the Mecum broadcast team, with Tanner Foust stepping in for Rutledge Wood as a guest commentator for the duration of the Nashville auction. Live auction coverage will kick off on ESPN+ on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. ET and run through Saturday. 

The auction will feature 17 distinctive collections, bringing together an array of significant, rare and highly customized vehicles. Among the highlights is the Roush Automotive Collection, representing the legacy of legendary automotive innovator and motorsports figure Jack Roush. The collection offers an impressive selection of vehicles connected to the Roush name and its decades-long influence across motorsports, performance engineering and the automotive industry. Also featured is the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Collection, showcasing vehicles from the consignor’s personal collection, including a variety of custom builds, muscle cars and unique machines that reflect the creativity and hands-on spirit of Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage. Another notable collection crossing the block is the From the Steve Meadows MSM Global Collection, encompassing over a century of automotive history, from brass-era classics to golden-era muscle. 

Among the standout vehicles headed for Mecum Nashville is a 2026 Aston Martin Valhalla, an ultra high-performance hybrid supercar showing just 174 miles. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0L hybrid V-8 producing a remarkable 1,064 HP and featuring all carbon fiber bodywork, the Valhalla represents Aston Martin’s latest (and greatest) expression of cutting-edge performance and technology. Also commanding attention is a 1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback wearing Shelby No. 04407; it’s powered by a matching-numbers 428 CI Cobra Jet V-8 and represents one of the most revered Shelby Mustang variants of the era. Rounding out this featured trio is a 1969 Dodge Daytona Hardtop: one of just 503 produced for the 1969 model year, equipped with a potent 440/375 HP V-8, and showcasing the aerodynamic design and unmistakable styling that made the Daytona an icon of the muscle car era. 

Beyond the auction block, Mecum Nashville will offer attendees a variety of interactive experiences and opportunities to connect with automotive personalities. Derek Bieri of “Vice Grip Garage” will host a meet-and-greet on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1 to 3 p.m. Throughout the auction, artist and welder Rae Ripple will conduct live demonstrations of her metal work, including the vehicle she will be selling at Mecum Kissimmee 2027. Attendees can also take part in the NASCAR Racing Experience, allowing them to climb into a real NASCAR race car alongside a professional racing instructor for three adrenaline-pumping laps around Nashville Superspeedway’s 1.3-mile oval, which features 13 degrees of banking in the turns. 

12 unique rides to keep an eye on at the inaugural 2026 Mecum Nashville Auction

1935 Auburn 851 Boattail Speedster

Lot S117 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

  • Chassis no. 2988 E, engine no. 3777
  • The only known example built without a factory supercharger
  • Built in Auburn rather than the Cord production facility
  • Extensive body-off restoration completed by Wayne Davis in 2021
  • Original chassis and body
  • Lycoming 280 CI Straight Eight engine
  • Previously part of the Richard L Burdick Collection
1935 Auburn 851 Boattail Speedster Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

2026 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Stars & Steel Limited Edition Convertible

Lot T320 // Thursday, September 24th// Nashville 2026

  • 701 miles
  • Limited edition no. 250 of 250 units, of which 50 are E-Rays
  • Per the Bowling Green, Kentucky production plant, this car is a 1 of 1 build, and one of only 15 Arctic White Stars and Steel E-Ray Convertibles
  • Front-mounted 160 HP electric motor powering the front wheels
  • LT2 6.2L V-8 engine powering the rear wheels
  • LT2 6.2L V-8 engine powering the rear wheels
  • 0-60 in 2.5 seconds
2026 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Stars & Steel Limited Edition Convertible Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1986 Toyota SR5 Pickup

Lot S329 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

  • Replica of Marty McFly's dream truck from "Back to the Future"
  • Comprehensive frame-off restoration by Master Craft Paint & Body of North Hollywood, California
  • Restoration guided by Greg’s Toyota Restorations to help ensure period-correct accuracy, including consultation on correct Toyota components, paint codes and restoration details. Correct Toyota items were sourced through the shop, with guidance throughout the build on what should/should not be performed
  • One-owner California truck when acquired by consignor
  • Fuel-injected 22R-E 2.4L SOHC inline 4-cylinder engine
  • 5-speed overdrive manual transmission
  • Includes "OUTATIME" California-style plate autographed by Christopher Lloyd, who portrayed Doc Brown in "Back to the Future." Autograph witnessed and authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication), with JSA verification sticker and QR code affixed directly to the plate
1986 Toyota SR5 Pickup Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

2012 Ford F-650 Custom Pickup

Lot S345 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

  • 6.7L Cummins inline 6-cylinder diesel engine
  • Allison 6-speed automatic transmission with pushbutton shifter
  • F-650 chassis with Kelderman air ride
  • Estimated $30,000 custom paint and graphics
  • Built for the SEMA show
2012 Ford F-650 Custom Pickup Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1911 Maxwell Model A Runabout

Lot W190 // Wednesday, September 23rd// Nashville 2026

  • Purportedly 1 of an estimated 17 1911 Maxwell Runabouts known to exist
  • 14 HP flat-twin engine
  • 2-speed planetary transmission
  • Brass acetylene headlamps
  • Red wood-spoke wheels
  • Red and Black interior
1911 Maxwell Model A Runabout Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

2004 Cadillac XLR Neiman Marcus Edition Convertible

Lot F162 // Friday, September 25th// Nashville 2026

  • Odometer reads 470 miles
  • No. 29 of only 101 Neiman Marcus Editions produced
  • Ultraviolet exterior finish
  • Shale and Ebony leather upholstery
  • Engraved, numbered sill plate identifying the production number
  • Manufacturer's literature
2004 Cadillac XLR Neiman Marcus Edition Convertible Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

2017 Mazda Miata Custom Roadster

Lot T365 // Thursday, September 24th// Nashville 2026

  • Custom coachbuilt tribute using a 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club chassis
  • Built by Darrin Wood of Modern Custom Classics in Northern Alabama
  • Hand-formed carbon fiber body
  • Extensive hand-fabricated bodywork including front and rear clips, custom trunk lid, quarter panels and door skins
  • Build documented through more than a dozen phases of fabrication, bodywork, paint and final assembly
  • Factory airbags, stability control, traction control and ABS retained
  • 2.0L SKYACTIV-G inline 4-cylinder engine
  • 6-speed manual transmission
  • Rear-wheel drive
2017 Mazda Miata Custom Roadster Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1990 RMA Amphi-Ranger 2800 SR

Lot S347 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

  • 1 of an estimated 66 RMA Amphi-Ranger 2800 SRs produced
  • Odometer reads 16,000 kilometers
  • Ford 2.9L V-6 engine
  • 5-speed manual transmission
  • Dual-propulsion system
  • Powered axles for driving on land and integrated propeller for traversing water
  • The rear propeller is electrically lowered and retracted via a switch on the dashboard
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Galvanized steel chassis

1990 RMA Amphi-Ranger 2800 SR Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1955 Pontiac Chieftain Sedan

Lot S312 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

  • The famous "Cricketmobile" used by Buddy Holly and the Crickets in the earliest days of their career
  • Purchased new by Crickets drummer Jerry Allison's father from Johnson and Connolly Motors in Lubbock, Texas
  • The Chieftain was selected for three reasons: it was safe, they had a lot of equipment to haul and they had to have a lot of room for women
  • Used by the Crickets for 6 years (they continued on as a band for 2 years following Buddy Holly's passing)
  • Previously in the collection of the renowned Pontiac collector, Howard Walker
  • Comprehensively restored by collector LeRoy Morford, who was informed about its existence by Peggy Sue Gerron, the inspiration for the Crickets' hit song "Peggy Sue" and eventual wife of Jerry Allison
1955 Pontiac Chieftain Sedan Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Custom

Lot S208 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

  • Extensive custom build completed in 2022 by Ringbrothers
  • Wegner Motorsports 416 CI LS3-based V-8 engine
  • Bowler 4L80E automatic transmission
  • 2.9L Whipple supercharger
  • Custom-designed and built chassis and off road suspension by Roadster Shop
  • 18x12-inch HRE custom Ringbrothers Edition Truck wheels
  • Restoration frame
1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Custom Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback

Lot S94 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

  • Shelby no. 04407
  • Body-off, concours-level restoration by two SAAC judges
  • Factory 4-speed GT500KR with air conditioning
  • Matching numbers 428 CI Cobra Jet V-8 engine
  • Toploader 4-speed manual transmission
  • Toploader 4-speed manual transmission
  • Deluxe Marti Report
  • Listed in the Shelby Registry
1968 Shelby GT500KR Fastback Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

2017 Dodge Viper GTC

Lot S218 // Saturday, September 26th// Nashville 2026

  • Odometer reads 543 miles
  • Two-owner vehicle
  • According to the Viper Registry, this Viper is 1 of 841 2017 Vipers, 582 of which were GTC Coupes
  • 1 of 26 Gunmetal Pearl GTC coupes and 1 of 2 Gunmetal Pearl examples equipped with Billet Silver GTS racing stripes produced for 2017, per the Viper Registry
  • Final production year for the Dodge Viper
  • 8.4L V-10 engine
  • Engine oil cooler
  • 6-speed manual transmission
  • Driver-control sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers
2017 Dodge Viper GTC Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

For more information on Mecum Nashville 2026 and all other scheduled Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments  and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles offered, as well as a detailed auction and event schedule. 

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We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar?  Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/

1968 Shelby GT500KR1969 Dodge Daytona1969 Dodge Daytona Roush Automotive Collection2026 Aston Martin ValhallaJohnson’s Horsepowered Garage CollectionMecum Auctions NashvilleMecum Nashville 2026Mecum Nashville auctionNashville collector car auctionNashville Superspeedway car auction
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