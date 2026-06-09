Meguiars is giving away a trip to SEMA 2026 in Las Vegas

Courtesy of Harry Chriest (@harry_chriest34)

Irvine, CA. - In celebration of its 125th anniversary, Meguiar’s is facilitating a free-to-enter contest to win a trip for two to SEMA 2026 in Las Vegas!

To enter, simply upload a video to Instagram recounting your favorite Meguiar’s story and use hashtag #Meguiars125contest for a chance to win. Be sure to include your connection to Meguiar's and how Meguiar’s products prompted your story. The video must be your own creativity and originality. That’s it!

Entries must be submitted on or before June 30, 2026.

The winning entry will receive a three-day/two-night trip for two people to the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 3-5, 2026. As guests of Meguiar’s, the winner will receive event credentials, round-trip airfare, hotel accommodation and $250 per day to cover expenses. The winner and their guest will get to meet the Meguiar’s team in their SEMA Booth and leave with a swag bag and a ton of memories!

The contest is open to legal residents of the contiguous United States and the District of Columbia. You must be at least 21 years of age and engage in automotive surface care on a DIY basis outside of your regular employment. The full rules and entry details are available at apfco.com/secured/S9722 and all entrants must please review them.

To join Meguiar’s at SEMA and celebrate 125 years with the original car care brand, submit your video today and hopefully you’ll be the lucky winner to be notified in July.

ABBREVIATED RULES

THIS IS A SKILL-BASED CONTEST AND CHANCE PLAYS NO PART IN THE DETERMINATION OF WINNERS. Open only to legal residents of the contiguous United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry, excluding residents of Arizona, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, and North Dakota. Persons under the age of 21 are not permitted to participate or receive the prize. Void where prohibited by law. Enter from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026. LIMIT 1 ENTRY PER PERSON. Odds of being selected as a potential Prize winner depend on the number of eligible Entries received and the calibre of the Submission associated with each such Entry on the basis of the judging criteria. Subject to the Official Rules. Sponsor: Meguiar’s Brand, 3M, St. Paul, MN 55144. Official Rules available at https://apfco.com/secured/S9722.

ABOUT MEGUIAR’S - With 125 years of experience and surface care leadership, Meguiar's remains deeply rooted in car culture, authentically pushing performance boundaries of detailing products to support all needs… from the experienced Pro to the curious novice. Meguiar’s, at its core, is undoubtedly about PASSION. Passion for developing the best possible surface care products, including Auto, Marine and RV. Passion for ensuring the experience using those products delivers a “WOW” - every time. And Passion for building and fostering genuine relationships with enthusiasts around the globe. Join the global community of people who genuinely love their cars and Reflect their Passion™ using Meguiar’s!

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