Monterey Automotive Week Events Schedule 2026
Old Cars helps you plan your Monterey Car Week 2026 with our complete guide to top events, Pebble Beach, Laguna Seca, concours shows, collector car auctions, and more.
With August comes the annual celebration of all things old cars with the Monterey Automotive Week festivities. We give you the 4-1-1 on dates and times for the major events to take place.
Monterey Car Week Kickoff
WHEN: Aug. 7, 5-7 p.m.
LOCATION: 300 Block of Alvarado St., Downtown Monterey
Laguna Seca kicks off Monterey Classic Car Week with a classic car show on Alvarado Street in downtown Monterey. 30 classic race cars will be displayed with fans able to meet the vehicles’ drivers while enjoying music and giveaways.
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion
WHEN:Aug. 8-9, 7 a.m.-7p.m.
LOCATION:WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway, Salinas
A chance to see more than 300 race cars competing prior to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.
Corkscrew Hillclimb & Community Day
WHEN: Aug. 8-9, 6 p,m.
LOCATION:WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Drivers race the clock by rocketing reverse-course toward Turn 11 and up to the finish after cresting Turn 8, which is known simply as “The Corkscrew.”
The Porsche Monterey Classic
WHEN: Aug. 10, 4-8 p.m.
LOCATION:1781 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside
An exclusive event highlighting classic Porsches.
Automobilia Collectors Expo
WHEN: Aug. 10-12 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
LOCATION: Embassy Suites Monterey Bay Ballroom
1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside
Top international dealers with original auto literature, artwork, badges, advertising signs, model cars, books, magazines, posters and more.
Quail Rally
WHEN: Aug. 10-12
LOCATION:Various locations
A journey through Monterey County’s most breathtaking landscapes and iconic experiences, all seamlessly integrated with the most prestigious events of Car Week.
Astons on the Avenue
WHEN: Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
LOCATION:Carmel-by-the-Sea’s Ocean Avenue
The finest Aston Martins of all eras and models, epitomizing automotive excellence..
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reuinion
WHEN: Aug. 12-15, 3-5 p.m.
LOCATION:WeatherTech Leguna Seca Raceway
500-plus historic race cars are invited to compete in one of the world’s premier motoring events.
Pebble Beach Motoring Classic
WHEN:Aug. 12, 4-5 p.m. (approximate)
LOCATION: Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach (arrival)
A road trip for enthusiasts with elegant automobiles. Participants embark on an epic 9-day journey to the ultimate destination in Pebble Beach.
BMW M Sport
WHEN:Aug. 12, 3–7 p.m.
LOCATION:BMW Monterey, Lighthouse Grove in Pacific Grove
Inaugural BMW of Monterey gathering will feature all the great generations of enthusiast BMWs from the Classics to modern M cars. Food trucks, live entertainment.
Motorlux
WHEN: Aug. 12, 6-10 p.m.
LOCATION: Monterey Jet Center
3,000 VIP guests experience culinary delights while strolling an array of rare vintage race cars, motorcycles and aircraft.
Legends of the Autobahn
WHEN: Aug. 13, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
LOCATION: Pacific Grove Golf Links, Pacific Grove
Hosted by the BMW Car Club of America, the Mercedes-Benz Club of America and the Audi Club of America, the all-German concours event offers both corral and judged areas. 350-400 vehicles and a historic collection of BMWs. Admission is free.
The Little Car Show
WHEN:Aug. 12, noon–5 p.m.
LOCATION: Lighthouse Ave., Downtown Pacific Grove
A show featuring micro and mini cars with no greater than 1601cc-displacement engines, or electric-powered vehicles.
Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion
WHEN: Aug. 12-15, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
LOCATION: WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway, Salinas
Approximately 550 race cars are invited to compete in this premier motoring event, and are accepted based on the car’s authenticity, race provenance and period correctness.
Prancing Ponies Car Show
WHEN: Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
LOCATION:Downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, Ocean Avenue
A gathering of female car enthusiasts and their exotic, classic, muscle, sport and electric cars.
Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance
WHEN: Aug. 13, 7 a.m. (Portola Road) to 9:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Portola Road in Pebble Beach at 7 a.m.
A chance to view the traditional tour over portions of Highway 1, taking drivers through nearby mountains and valleys. The tour is open to all entrants of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum
WHEN:Aug. 13-15, 10 a.m, 2 p.m., 4 p.m..
LOCATION: Concours Village at Pebble Beach
Automotive luminaries discuss the most pertinent topics facing the collector car world today. Reservations required.
Ferrari Owners Club Concours Carmel
WHEN:Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Dolores St. between Ocean and 7th Ave.,
Carmel-By-The-Sea
Curated Ferraris and Italian motorcycles will fill seven blocks in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea.
Ferrari Owners Club Gathering
WHEN:Aug. 15, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
LOCATION:Barnyard Shopping Village, Carmel
Vintage and new Ferrari automobiles, wine tasting from Monterey County wineries and more.
Woodies in the Woods
WHEN:Aug. 13, noon–5 p.m.
LOCATION:Asilomar Conference Grounds, Pacific Grove
Classic wood-paneled cars are featured in a family-friendly event for car enthusiasts and nature lovers
Pebble Beach RetroAuto
WHEN:Aug. 13-16 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
LOCATION:Concours Village at Pebble Beach
Exhibitors represent a variety of retail and manufacturing categories, including rare collectables, historic automobilia, art and literature.
The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering
WHEN: Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
LOCATION: Quail Lodge & Golf Club, Carmel
Over a dozen automotive debuts from top OEMs and designers, a curated display of hundreds of rare and unique vehicles, as well as world-class cuisine and entertainment.
Werks Reuinion
WHEN: Aug. 14, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
LOCATION:Monterey Pines Golf Course, Monterey
An impressive array of Porsches, from rare classics to current models and everything between. Free to spectators.
Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally
WHEN:Aug. 14, noon-4 p.m.
LOCATION: Lighthouse and Forest Ave., Pacific Grove
More than 200 vintage and exotic automobiles line the picturesque downtown business area on Lighthouse Avenue.
The Paddock
WHEN: Aug. 14, 3-5 p.m.
LOCATION:Bayonet Black Horse Golf Course, Seaside
A diverse array of vehicles ranging from the intriguingly quirky to the latest in automotive innovation and mobility.
Concours d’Lemons
WHEN:Aug. 15, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
LOCATION:Seaside City Hall, Seaside
Celebrating the oddball, mundane and truly awful of the automotive world. Free to the public.
Concorso Italiano
WHEN: Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
LOCATION: Bayonet Black Horse Golf Club, Seaside
More than 800 vehicles of Italian origin with elements of Italian style such as fashion, food, music and art.
Monterey Motorsport Frestival
WHEN: Aug. 15, 5 p.m.-11 p.m.
LOCATION: Monterey County Fair & Event Center
A stunning collection of hypercars, supercars, American muscle, race cars, JDM, European classics and the latest EVs, with music from live laid-back bands.
Exotics on Broadway
WHEN:Aug 15, 11 a.m.4 p.m.
LOCATION: General Jim Moore Blvd. between Broadway Ave. and San Pablo Ave., Seaside
40,000 spectators and the world’s most exclusive hypercars, plus prestigious brands like Koenigsegg, Czinger, Pagani and more.
Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance
WHEN:Aug. 16, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
LOCATION: The Lodge at Pebble Beach
The world’s finest automobiles and motorcycles are judged for their historical accuracy, their technical merit and their style.
Blue-Chip Bonanza: Pebble Beach Auctions
Monterey Car Week in August will again be the center of the automotive world this August, attracting a flock of eager bidders as the big collector car auction houses roll out the hobby’s finest machines. Monterey annually serves as a high-profile barometer of the collector car market each summer, and is held during the same week as the famous Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
Following is a rundown of those auction houses that will be conducting live sales on the Monterey Peninsula in August, and some of the best machines that will be up for bids.
RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction: Aug. 13-14
RM Sotheby’s will return to the Portola Hotel and Monterey Conference Center for its 29th year with an array of spectacular machines. Previews will be held Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. with bidding starting Thursday at 5:30 and continuing Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m.
Among the biggest headliners of Monterey week will be machines from the Sam and Emily Mann Collection, led by Clark Gable’s 1935 Duesenberg Model JN convertible coupe; a one-off 1932 Chrysler CH Imperial Speedster; and Louis Delage’s personal 1937 Delage D8-120 S Aerodynamic Coupe.
Among the other headliners will be cars from the Jim
Patterson Collection, led by a concours-winning 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante and 1937 Delage D8-120 Coach Aérosport.
Also on the menu:
— An uber-rare and coveted 1962 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, with a pre-sale estimate of $12 to $15 million
— 1939 Delage D8-120 S Coupe by Letourneur et Marchand
— 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Roadster by Figoni et Falaschi
— 1935 Duesenberg Model JN convertible coupe by Rollston and Bohman & Schwartz
For more information, visit www.rmsothebys.com.
Bonhams Laguna Seca Auction: Aug. 13
Bonhams will move its annual Pebble Beach event from the Quail Lodge to the Laguna Seca Lakebed in conjunction with the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Preview days are Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. and Thursday at 8:30. Bidding begins Thursday at 10 a.m.
Among the headliners on the early list of consignments is a 1936 Cord experimental cabriolet with coachwork by LeBaron. Sharing the spotlight will be a fleet of former racing machines, including:
— 2002 Picchio SRPII
— 1967 Vollstedt-Ford 67B Indy car
— 2000 PTG BMW E46 M3
— 1966 Lola-Ford T70 Mark II CanAm racer
For more information, visit www.bonhams.com, or call 415-503-3284.
Broad Arrow Quail Auction: Aug. 13-14
Broad Arrow’s sale will move from the Monterey Jet Center to the Quail Lodge for 2026. Preview sessions will be held Wednesday through Friday with bidding Thursday and Friday; a starting time is TBD.
Topping the list of offerings will be a 1954 Maserati A6GCS racer by Fiandri & Malagoli, the 25th of 52 Maserati A6GCS examples built. Other highlights include:
— 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster
— 2020 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37
— 1996 Nissan NISMO 400R
— 1971 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 ex-Sergio Pininfarina
— 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Trans-Am (ex-Alan Green racer)
For more information, visit www.broadarrowauctions.com.
Mecum Auctions: Aug. 13-15
Mecum Auctions will return to the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa/Del Monte Golf Course for its big annual Monterey sale. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. with bidding on vehicles starting at 10 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Topping the list of consignments is a 1933 Duesenberg Model J disappearing-top convertible coupe.
Other top early consignments include:
— 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra roadster
— 1996 Ferrari F50
— 1968 Jaguar E-Type roadster
— 1996 Ferrari F50
— 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster
— 2006 Ford GT
For more information, visit www.mecum.com, or call 262-275-5050.
Gooding Christie’s Aug. 14-15
Gooding Christie’s. will welcome guests to the Parc du Concours for a two-day sale Friday and Saturday. Preview sessions will be held Wednesday through Saturday. Bidding will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.
There will be no shortage of blue-chip vehicles up for bids, led by a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS; 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona; and 1957 Maserati 200SI.
Other top consignments include:
— 1926 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Salamanca Permanent Landaulette
— 1969 Porsche 911 2.0 S
— 1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe
— 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster
— 1937 Bugatti Type 57
For more information, visit www.goodingco.com.
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