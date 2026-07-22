Monterey Automotive Week Events Schedule 2026

The Best of Show award at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance was presented to this Torpedo-bodied Hispano-Suiza. Courtesy of Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

With August comes the annual celebration of all things old cars with the Monterey Automotive Week festivities. We give you the 4-1-1 on dates and times for the major events to take place.

Monterey Car Week Kickoff

WHEN: Aug. 7, 5-7 p.m.

LOCATION: 300 Block of Alvarado St., Downtown Monterey

Laguna Seca kicks off Monterey Classic Car Week with a classic car show on Alvarado Street in downtown Monterey. 30 classic race cars will be displayed with fans able to meet the vehicles’ drivers while enjoying music and giveaways.

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion

WHEN:Aug. 8-9, 7 a.m.-7p.m.

LOCATION:WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway, Salinas

A chance to see more than 300 race cars competing prior to the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

Corkscrew Hillclimb & Community Day

WHEN: Aug. 8-9, 6 p,m.

LOCATION:WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Drivers race the clock by rocketing reverse-course toward Turn 11 and up to the finish after cresting Turn 8, which is known simply as “The Corkscrew.”

The Porsche Monterey Classic

WHEN: Aug. 10, 4-8 p.m.

LOCATION:1781 Del Monte Blvd., Seaside

An exclusive event highlighting classic Porsches.

Automobilia Collectors Expo

WHEN: Aug. 10-12 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

LOCATION: Embassy Suites Monterey Bay Ballroom

1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside

Top international dealers with original auto literature, artwork, badges, advertising signs, model cars, books, magazines, posters and more.

Quail Rally

WHEN: Aug. 10-12

LOCATION:Various locations

A journey through Monterey County’s most breathtaking landscapes and iconic experiences, all seamlessly integrated with the most prestigious events of Car Week.

Astons on the Avenue

WHEN: Aug. 12, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

LOCATION:Carmel-by-the-Sea’s Ocean Avenue

The finest Aston Martins of all eras and models, epitomizing automotive excellence..

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reuinion

WHEN: Aug. 12-15, 3-5 p.m.

LOCATION:WeatherTech Leguna Seca Raceway

500-plus historic race cars are invited to compete in one of the world’s premier motoring events.

Pebble Beach Motoring Classic

WHEN:Aug. 12, 4-5 p.m. (approximate)

LOCATION: Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach (arrival)

A road trip for enthusiasts with elegant automobiles. Participants embark on an epic 9-day journey to the ultimate destination in Pebble Beach.

BMW M Sport

WHEN:Aug. 12, 3–7 p.m.

LOCATION:BMW Monterey, Lighthouse Grove in Pacific Grove

Inaugural BMW of Monterey gathering will feature all the great generations of enthusiast BMWs from the Classics to modern M cars. Food trucks, live entertainment.

Motorlux

WHEN: Aug. 12, 6-10 p.m.

LOCATION: Monterey Jet Center

3,000 VIP guests experience culinary delights while strolling an array of rare vintage race cars, motorcycles and aircraft.

Legends of the Autobahn

WHEN: Aug. 13, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

LOCATION: Pacific Grove Golf Links, Pacific Grove

Hosted by the BMW Car Club of America, the Mercedes-Benz Club of America and the Audi Club of America, the all-German concours event offers both corral and judged areas. 350-400 vehicles and a historic collection of BMWs. Admission is free.

The Little Car Show

WHEN:Aug. 12, noon–5 p.m.

LOCATION: Lighthouse Ave., Downtown Pacific Grove

A show featuring micro and mini cars with no greater than 1601cc-displacement engines, or electric-powered vehicles.

Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion

WHEN: Aug. 12-15, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

LOCATION: WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway, Salinas

Approximately 550 race cars are invited to compete in this premier motoring event, and are accepted based on the car’s authenticity, race provenance and period correctness.

Prancing Ponies Car Show

WHEN: Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

LOCATION:Downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, Ocean Avenue

A gathering of female car enthusiasts and their exotic, classic, muscle, sport and electric cars.

Pebble Beach Tour d'Elegance

WHEN: Aug. 13, 7 a.m. (Portola Road) to 9:30 a.m.

LOCATION: Portola Road in Pebble Beach at 7 a.m.

A chance to view the traditional tour over portions of Highway 1, taking drivers through nearby mountains and valleys. The tour is open to all entrants of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Pebble Beach Classic Car Forum

WHEN:Aug. 13-15, 10 a.m, 2 p.m., 4 p.m..

LOCATION: Concours Village at Pebble Beach

Automotive luminaries discuss the most pertinent topics facing the collector car world today. Reservations required.

Ferrari Owners Club Concours Carmel

WHEN:Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Dolores St. between Ocean and 7th Ave.,

Carmel-By-The-Sea

Curated Ferraris and Italian motorcycles will fill seven blocks in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Ferrari Owners Club Gathering

WHEN:Aug. 15, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

LOCATION:Barnyard Shopping Village, Carmel

Vintage and new Ferrari automobiles, wine tasting from Monterey County wineries and more.

Woodies in the Woods

WHEN:Aug. 13, noon–5 p.m.

LOCATION:Asilomar Conference Grounds, Pacific Grove

Classic wood-paneled cars are featured in a family-friendly event for car enthusiasts and nature lovers

Pebble Beach RetroAuto

WHEN:Aug. 13-16 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

LOCATION:Concours Village at Pebble Beach

Exhibitors represent a variety of retail and manufacturing categories, including rare collectables, historic automobilia, art and literature.

The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering

WHEN: Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

LOCATION: Quail Lodge & Golf Club, Carmel

Over a dozen automotive debuts from top OEMs and designers, a curated display of hundreds of rare and unique vehicles, as well as world-class cuisine and entertainment.

Werks Reuinion

WHEN: Aug. 14, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

LOCATION:Monterey Pines Golf Course, Monterey

An impressive array of Porsches, from rare classics to current models and everything between. Free to spectators.

Pacific Grove Rotary Concours Auto Rally

WHEN:Aug. 14, noon-4 p.m.

LOCATION: Lighthouse and Forest Ave., Pacific Grove

More than 200 vintage and exotic automobiles line the picturesque downtown business area on Lighthouse Avenue.

The Paddock

WHEN: Aug. 14, 3-5 p.m.

LOCATION:Bayonet Black Horse Golf Course, Seaside

A diverse array of vehicles ranging from the intriguingly quirky to the latest in automotive innovation and mobility.

Concours d’Lemons

WHEN:Aug. 15, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

LOCATION:Seaside City Hall, Seaside

Celebrating the oddball, mundane and truly awful of the automotive world. Free to the public.

Concorso Italiano

WHEN: Aug. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

LOCATION: Bayonet Black Horse Golf Club, Seaside

More than 800 vehicles of Italian origin with elements of Italian style such as fashion, food, music and art.

Monterey Motorsport Frestival

WHEN: Aug. 15, 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

LOCATION: Monterey County Fair & Event Center

A stunning collection of hypercars, supercars, American muscle, race cars, JDM, European classics and the latest EVs, with music from live laid-back bands.

Exotics on Broadway

WHEN:Aug 15, 11 a.m.4 p.m.

LOCATION: General Jim Moore Blvd. between Broadway Ave. and San Pablo Ave., Seaside

40,000 spectators and the world’s most exclusive hypercars, plus prestigious brands like Koenigsegg, Czinger, Pagani and more.

Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

WHEN:Aug. 16, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

LOCATION: The Lodge at Pebble Beach

The world’s finest automobiles and motorcycles are judged for their historical accuracy, their technical merit and their style.

Blue-Chip Bonanza: Pebble Beach Auctions

Monterey Car Week in August will again be the center of the automotive world this August, attracting a flock of eager bidders as the big collector car auction houses roll out the hobby’s finest machines. Monterey annually serves as a high-profile barometer of the collector car market each summer, and is held during the same week as the famous Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Following is a rundown of those auction houses that will be conducting live sales on the Monterey Peninsula in August, and some of the best machines that will be up for bids.

RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction: Aug. 13-14

RM Sotheby’s will return to the Portola Hotel and Monterey Conference Center for its 29th year with an array of spectacular machines. Previews will be held Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. with bidding starting Thursday at 5:30 and continuing Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m.

Among the biggest headliners of Monterey week will be machines from the Sam and Emily Mann Collection, led by Clark Gable’s 1935 Duesenberg Model JN convertible coupe; a one-off 1932 Chrysler CH Imperial Speedster; and Louis Delage’s personal 1937 Delage D8-120 S Aerodynamic Coupe.

Among the other headliners will be cars from the Jim

Patterson Collection, led by a concours-winning 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante and 1937 Delage D8-120 Coach Aérosport.

Also on the menu:

— An uber-rare and coveted 1962 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, with a pre-sale estimate of $12 to $15 million

— 1939 Delage D8-120 S Coupe by Letourneur et Marchand

— 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Roadster by Figoni et Falaschi

— 1935 Duesenberg Model JN convertible coupe by Rollston and Bohman & Schwartz

For more information, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

Bonhams Laguna Seca Auction: Aug. 13

Bonhams will move its annual Pebble Beach event from the Quail Lodge to the Laguna Seca Lakebed in conjunction with the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. Preview days are Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. and Thursday at 8:30. Bidding begins Thursday at 10 a.m.

Among the headliners on the early list of consignments is a 1936 Cord experimental cabriolet with coachwork by LeBaron. Sharing the spotlight will be a fleet of former racing machines, including:

— 2002 Picchio SRPII

— 1967 Vollstedt-Ford 67B Indy car

— 2000 PTG BMW E46 M3

— 1966 Lola-Ford T70 Mark II CanAm racer

For more information, visit www.bonhams.com, or call 415-503-3284.

Broad Arrow Quail Auction: Aug. 13-14

Broad Arrow’s sale will move from the Monterey Jet Center to the Quail Lodge for 2026. Preview sessions will be held Wednesday through Friday with bidding Thursday and Friday; a starting time is TBD.

Topping the list of offerings will be a 1954 Maserati A6GCS racer by Fiandri & Malagoli, the 25th of 52 Maserati A6GCS examples built. Other highlights include:

— 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

— 2020 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

— 1996 Nissan NISMO 400R

— 1971 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 ex-Sergio Pininfarina

— 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Trans-Am (ex-Alan Green racer)

For more information, visit www.broadarrowauctions.com.

Mecum Auctions: Aug. 13-15

Mecum Auctions will return to the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa/Del Monte Golf Course for its big annual Monterey sale. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. with bidding on vehicles starting at 10 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Topping the list of consignments is a 1933 Duesenberg Model J disappearing-top convertible coupe.

Other top early consignments include:

— 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra roadster

— 1996 Ferrari F50

— 1968 Jaguar E-Type roadster

— 1996 Ferrari F50

— 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Speedster

— 2006 Ford GT

For more information, visit www.mecum.com, or call 262-275-5050.

Gooding Christie’s Aug. 14-15

Gooding Christie’s. will welcome guests to the Parc du Concours for a two-day sale Friday and Saturday. Preview sessions will be held Wednesday through Saturday. Bidding will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.

There will be no shortage of blue-chip vehicles up for bids, led by a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS; 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona; and 1957 Maserati 200SI.

Other top consignments include:

— 1926 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Silver Ghost Salamanca Permanent Landaulette

— 1969 Porsche 911 2.0 S

— 1951 Ferrari 212 Inter Coupe

— 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

— 1937 Bugatti Type 57

For more information, visit www.goodingco.com.

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