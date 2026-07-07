Monterey Motorsports Festival unveils 2026 Car Culture Lineup led by Kimera Automobili and a New Builds and Prototypes showcase

Courtesy of Monterey Motorsports Festival

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Motorsports Festival is assembling its most ambitious vehicle lineup to date for Monterey Car Week 2026, anchored by Italian marque Kimera Automobili, a first-ever Builds and Prototypes showcase, and the return of longtime sponsor Mecum Auctions, home of The World’s Largest Collector-Car Auction.

The festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, where collectors, builders, manufacturers, families and fans gather for a full day and evening immersed in car culture.

“The Monterey Motorsports Festival was created to celebrate the passion, energy and culture that surround the automotive world,” said Paolo Manca, founder and CEO of the Monterey Motorsports Festival. “This year’s vehicle lineup is the strongest we’ve ever assembled — from world-class hypercars to one-of-a-kind builds you won’t see anywhere else. It reflects everything this event stands for: real cars, real builders and the community that brings them together.”

A Showcase of Car Culture

Leading the 2026 vehicle lineup is Kimera Automobili, the festival’s marquee brand for the year and one of the most talked-about names in modern car culture, celebrated for reviving rally-bred design through meticulous, modern engineering.

Joining Kimera on the grounds is a deep roster spanning every corner of the automotive world:

• Totem Automobili, known for its painstakingly reengineered classic Alfa Romeo designs

• The Scarbo HyperTruck, a high-performance custom build

• A classic Pininfarina-designed Alfa Romeo Spider Duetto

• A curated JDM (Japanese domestic market) section

• The Hypercar / Supercar Drive-In, a rolling showcase of exotic machinery

• A 1980 Nissan Skyline in a bold orange livery and a blacked-out Liberty Walk widebody Lamborghini Aventador — two ends of the build spectrum, vintage JDM heritage paired with modern, aggressive widebody styling, with additional details to be announced.

Builds and Prototypes: New for 2026

New this year, the Builds and Prototypes category gives a small, curated group of builders the chance to showcase a vehicle that’s still in progress — not a finished car. Limited to just 10 spots, it’s a stage for builders to share their process, their inspiration and the story behind what they’re creating, giving guests a rare look at the cars of tomorrow before they’re even finished.

Builders interested in one of the 10 spots can apply at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe_JAoJ6LNLiL9sCOkZg_KnRtyvjxQj7v940IrnHXVATDlWvQ/viewform

The SAFE Rig

Among the most distinctive vehicles on display is the SAFE Rig, a fully custom-built Peterbilt designed by Johnny Buscema, president and CEO of SAFE Structure Designs, a U.S. defense and aviation manufacturing company known for engineering custom support equipment for the U.S. military. At the center of its design are custom-fabricated exhaust stacks inspired by the Barrett .50-caliber rifle — a striking detail that ties the rig’s industrial precision back to Buscema’s roots in defense manufacturing. Beyond its engineering, the SAFE Rig serves as a mobile platform to connect with people across the country, carrying a message of faith and purpose as it travels. More information is at thesaferig.com.

Mecum Auctions Returns for a Fourth Year

Woven through the 2026 vehicle program is Mecum Auctions, home of The World’s Largest Collector-Car Auction, returning as a festival sponsor for a fourth consecutive year. A supporter since the festival’s first year, Mecum’s deep roots in collector-car culture mirror the spirit of this year’s lineup of hypercars, custom builds and rare classics.

“Mecum Auctions has been with us since day one, and that kind of loyalty means everything,” said Manca. “Their passion for the cars and the people who love them is woven into the spirit of this event.”

“Mecum Auctions is excited to continue our sponsorship with the Monterey Motorsports Festival for a fourth year,” said Breeann Poland, Mecum Auctions’ director of marketing and communications. “As one of the premier gatherings during Monterey Car Week, the festival provides an incredible opportunity to connect enthusiasts with the cars, brands and experiences they love. We look forward to once again being part of an event that celebrates every corner of the automotive world.”

Built for Families, Not Just Collectors

While the festival draws serious collectors and builders, it is designed to welcome everyone. Families can explore the full vehicle lineup together, meet the builders behind the machines and experience the energy of Monterey Car Week in a relaxed, welcoming setting. The grounds also feature curated food and beverage offerings, interactive exhibits and live entertainment, with the full music lineup announced separately.

Tickets and VIP

Tickets for the 2026 Monterey Motorsports Festival are on sale now. General admission is $189, and junior admission, for ages 13 to 17, is $99. Tickets are available online and at the gate. The festival begins at 5 p.m., with the Law Enforcement Torch Run opening the evening at about 5:10 p.m.

Guests looking for an elevated experience can upgrade to the Eden Lounge, the festival’s VIP hospitality area, available for $329. More information is at montereymotorsportsfestival.com.

2026 Nonprofit Partners

The festival continues to pair car culture with community impact through its Nonprofit Partner Program, anchored by Northern California Special Olympics, the Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation and the Monterey County Family Justice Center (Holding On To Hope). Applications remain open on a rolling basis; nonprofits interested in participating can apply by emailing info@thebuzzpr.net.

About the Monterey Motorsports Festival

The Monterey Motorsports Festival is a premier Monterey Car Week event celebrating automotive innovation, design and community connection. By bringing together world-class vehicles, custom builds, immersive experiences and nonprofit engagement, the festival continues to grow as one of the most dynamic and inclusive celebrations of car culture on California’s Central Coast. The 2026 festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California.

About Mecum Auctions

Founded in 1988, Mecum Auctions has been a world leader in collector car, vintage motorcycle and Road Art® sales for more than 35 years. The company prides itself on hosting family-friendly events for car enthusiasts from all walks of life. From coast to coast, Mecum hosts several auctions in a calendar year, including The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction each January in Kissimmee, Florida.

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