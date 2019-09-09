Saratoga Automobile Museum to host special evening with David Hobbs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Saratoga Automobile Museum has announced a commemorative evening with David Hobbs, Bob Varsha, and Judy Stropus on Thursday, Sept. 19 starting at 6 p.m. in the Hall of Springs in the Saratoga Spa State Park. The evening will include a cocktail reception, dinner, and a silent auction to benefit the Museum.

David Hobbs (photo credit: davidhobbs.com)

The evening will also include the featured consignment to the auction, the 1969 Gulf Mirage M2 BRM, that was driven by David Hobbs. The two will be reunited during the evening. The guests of honor for the evening will include:

David Hobbs: David’s racing career spanned 30 years, at all levels, including Indy car, IMSA, NASCAR, Can-AM and Formula One. Hobbs has provided commentary for countless Formula One and GP2 races, working with CBS, NBCSN, and ESPN over the years. He was also a familiar voice in Disney-Pixar’s © animated movie, Cars 2.

Bob Varsha: Bob has long been known as the American voice of Formula 1. He has covered virtually every type of motorized competition in the world, on both two-wheels and four. He has provided commentary for numerous collector car auctions, historical retrospectives, vintage racing, and the all-electric Formula E Championship. He has also been master of ceremonies for the world’s premiere classic car showcase, the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance.

Judy Stropus: Judy is a driver, racer, author, professional timer, scorer, and award-winning public relations expert. She’s worked with the racing industry’s top teams, including Penske Racing, Brumos Racing, Bud Moore Racing, and Al Holbert’s Porsche IndyCar Team. Judy competed in the notorious Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining Sea Memorial Trophy Dash in 1972. In 1981, actress Adrienne Barbeau played her character Marcie Thatcher, which was loosely based on Judy, in the movie, Cannonball Run.

1969 Gulf Mirage M2/300/03 (photo credit: Michael DiPleco/Saratoga Automobile Museum)

“We are honored and privileged to be reuniting David Hobbs with the Gulf Mirage that he drove those many years ago,” said Bill Windham, auction director, “This is a once in-a-lifetime event that racing and car enthusiasts won’t want to miss and is the best way to open the Auction weekend.

The 1969 Gulf Mirage M2/300/03 with a BRM V-12 engine is currently on display in the main gallery of the Museum until the Saratoga Auto Auction. Museum visitors will have the opportunity to see this incredible piece of racing and automotive history up close. This race car is one of only three produced by John Wyer Automotive Engineering for the 1969 World Sports Car Championship and its estimated value is 1.3 million dollars.

1969 Gulf Mirage M2/300/03 (photo credit: Michael DiPleco/Saratoga Automobile Museum)

This Gulf Mirage is the only remaining Wyer Mirage that has been returned to its original, as raced, condition. The car is a complete, fresh concours restoration with an emphasis on originality and authenticity. This car was raced during the 1969 season with David Hobbs and Mike Hailwood behind the wheel. The Mirage M2 was the most successful of the three cars that had been built.

Tickets for the Hobbs and Friends event are $200 per person or can be added onto auction bidder’s registration by calling Megan Hennessey, Director of Special Events at 518-401-5185 or by emailing megan.hennessey@saratogaautomuseum.org. or visiting the Museum’s website at saratogaautomuseum.org.

The Saratoga Auto Auction, now in its third year, will take place Sept. 20 and 21 on the stage of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. In the auction’s second year, nearly 300 vehicles were part of the event. This year, the auction will feature more than 300 incredible rare and classic vehicles.

To register to bid, to buy spectator tickets, and to learn more about the Saratoga Auto Auction, please visit saratogaautoauction.org.

About the Saratoga Automobile Museum:The Saratoga Automobile Museum was organized in 1999 and opened to the public in 2002. The Museum’s mission is to preserve, interpret and exhibit automobiles and automotive artifacts. They celebrate the automobile and educate the general public, students and enthusiasts regarding the role of the automobile in New York State and in the wider world. In addition to technical and design aspects, their educational focus is on the past, present and future social and economic impact of the automobile.

The Museum is located within the 2,500-acre Saratoga Spa State Park, in the heart of historic Saratoga Springs, New York, world famous for its legendary, much honored one-mile thoroughbred track. The museum’s facility is the totally restored and renovated Saratoga Bottling Plant, a beautiful neo-classic structure built in 1934. The Museum is adjacent to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and near the landmark Gideon Putnam Hotel. Within walking distance in the Park are the National Museum of Dance, the Spa Little Theatre and the lavish Hall of Springs banquet facility. saratogaautomuseum.org