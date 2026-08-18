The Museum of the Horseless Carriage receives $100K grant from Margaret Downing Foundation

HICKORY CORNERS, MI — On July 22, 2026, just days after the official groundbreaking ceremony for The Museum of the Horseless Carriage (MHC), the Margaret Dunning Foundation stepped forward with a grant of a $100,000 to help underwrite the cost of the new building’s lighting, capping a whirlwind week for the museum.

The image above shows a style of lighting fixture that will be used to enhance the new museum's historical appearance. Courtesy of The Museum of the Horseless Carriage

“We were blown away by this award.” said MHC chair and president, Jim Hart. “It's exciting that an important organization such as the Margaret Dunning Foundation likes what we’re doing and is supporting the project,” he said.

The mission of the museum is to celebrate the history of the Brass Era (pre-1916) automobile through education, preservation, and engagement. Construction of the new 12,000 square foot museum is set to begin soon on the campus of the Gilmore Car Museum located in Hickory Corners, Michigan. Gilmore is North America’s largest auto museum hosting seven “partner” museums on its campus including the MHC. When complete, the MHC will be the first in the country to be devoted exclusively to Brass Era (pre-1916) vehicles and the stories of the pioneers who created them. According to museum planners, it will immerse all who visit in the early days of creative engineering, technology and design that resulted in the motor car, in all its various forms, and the impact it has had on society and cultures around the world.

The news of the $100,000 grant award from the Margaret Dunning Foundation followed a rigorous, competitive application process. It is the first grant ever received by the MHC and marks a significant step toward the project’s funding goal of $5 million.

The Margaret Dunning Foundation is a unique resource for nonprofits, particularly car museums. According to the Foundation's award literature, it was founded by Ms. Dunning in 1997. She was born in 1910 in Redford Township, Michigan, and moved with her mother to Plymouth, Michigan, in the 1920s.

During her lifetime, Ms. Dunning was a successful businesswoman, philanthropist, and civic booster. She was a major supporter of many Plymouth nonprofits including the Plymouth District Library and the Plymouth Historical Society. In addition to her personal philanthropy, Ms. Duning was a classic car enthusiast and was a regular participant in Detroit's Woodward Dream Cruise with her 1930 Packard 740 Roadster.

Ms. Dunning died in 2015 at the age of 104. Her estate provided additional funding for the Margaret Dunning Foundation, which continues to support her charitable interests and legacy. For more information about the foundation please visit www.margaretdunningfdn.org .

The Museum of the Horseless Carriage is temporarily located in the Steam Barn near the new construction site on the campus of the Gilmore Car Museum. To learn more about the museum, how to get involved, support its Capital Campaign, or donate a vehicle or artifact, please visit www.museumofthehorselesscarriage.org .

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