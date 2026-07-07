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NASCAR comes to the Savoy

Savoy Automobile Museum announced the opening of a new temporary exhibit, ‘From Stock Cars to Racecars’ celebrating six generations of NASCAR.

Old Cars Weekly
Courtesy of Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - Savoy Automobile Museum announced the opening of a new temporary exhibit, From Stock Cars to Racecars

Seven Generations of NASCAR In December 1947, Bill France, Sr. organized a meeting with drivers, mechanics, and car owners in Daytona Beach, FL, to discuss the future of stock car racing. NASCAR, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, was born. Originally, cars were driven directly off the street and onto the racetrack. As safety and technology advanced, so has racecars. Since the first race in February 1948, there have been seven distinct generations of NASCAR racecars. From Stock Cars to Racecars explores the evolution from original stock cars to the high-tech modernization of today’s racing machines.

NOW ON DISPLAY

1939 Ford Standard (On loan from the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and the Sosebee Family)
Pre-Generation 1: WWII Models
Gober Sosebee, #50 Cherokee Garage
1963 Chevrolet Impala SS (On loan from Rob Kauffman/RK Motors, Charlotte, NC)
Generation 1: 1948-1966
Junior Johnson, #3 Holly Farms Poultry Industries, Inc.
1974 Dodge Charger (On loan from Private Collection)
Generation 2: 1967-1980
Richard Petty, #43 STP
1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo (On loan from the Bill Rhine Collection)
Generation 2: 1967-1980
Butch Mock, #75 RahMoc Enterprises
1985 Ford Thunderbird (On loan courtesy of the NASCAR Hall of Fame)
Generation 3: 1981-1991
Ricky Rudd, #15 Motorcraft
1989 Chevrolet Monte Carlo (On loan from Hendrick Motorsports)
Generation 3: 1981-1991
Darrell Waltrip, #17 Tide
1992 Ford Thunderbird (On loan courtesy of the NASCAR Hall of Fame)
Generation 4: 1992-2007
Bill Elliott, #11 Budweiser
2007 Chevrolet Impala SS (On loan from Hendrick Motorsports)
Generation 5: 2008-2012
Jeff Gordon, #24 Pepsi
2010 Chevrolet Impala SS (On loan courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum)
Generation 5: 2008-2012
Jamie McMurray, #1 Bass Pro Shops
2014 Chevrolet SS (On loan from Hendrick Motorsports)
Generation 6: 2013-2021
Dale Earnhardt, Jr., #88 National Guard
2018 Ford Fusion (Savoy Collection, Generously donated by Mark Thompson)
Generation 6: 2013-2021
Mark Thompson, #66 Phoenix Air
2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE (On loan from Hendrick Motorsports)
Generation 7: 2022-Present
William Byron, #24 Axalta

The exhibit is on display now through September 27, 2026.

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information visit SavoyMuseum.org.

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From Stock Cars to RacecarNASCARSavoy Automobile Musem
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
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