NASCAR comes to the Savoy

Courtesy of Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - Savoy Automobile Museum announced the opening of a new temporary exhibit, From Stock Cars to Racecars.

Seven Generations of NASCAR In December 1947, Bill France, Sr. organized a meeting with drivers, mechanics, and car owners in Daytona Beach, FL, to discuss the future of stock car racing. NASCAR, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, was born. Originally, cars were driven directly off the street and onto the racetrack. As safety and technology advanced, so has racecars. Since the first race in February 1948, there have been seven distinct generations of NASCAR racecars. From Stock Cars to Racecars explores the evolution from original stock cars to the high-tech modernization of today’s racing machines.

NOW ON DISPLAY

1939 Ford Standard (On loan from the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and the Sosebee Family)

Pre-Generation 1: WWII Models

Gober Sosebee, #50 Cherokee Garage

1963 Chevrolet Impala SS (On loan from Rob Kauffman/RK Motors, Charlotte, NC)

Generation 1: 1948-1966

Junior Johnson, #3 Holly Farms Poultry Industries, Inc.

1974 Dodge Charger (On loan from Private Collection)

Generation 2: 1967-1980

Richard Petty, #43 STP

1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo (On loan from the Bill Rhine Collection)

Generation 2: 1967-1980

Butch Mock, #75 RahMoc Enterprises

1985 Ford Thunderbird (On loan courtesy of the NASCAR Hall of Fame)

Generation 3: 1981-1991

Ricky Rudd, #15 Motorcraft

1989 Chevrolet Monte Carlo (On loan from Hendrick Motorsports)

Generation 3: 1981-1991

Darrell Waltrip, #17 Tide

1992 Ford Thunderbird (On loan courtesy of the NASCAR Hall of Fame)

Generation 4: 1992-2007

Bill Elliott, #11 Budweiser

2007 Chevrolet Impala SS (On loan from Hendrick Motorsports)

Generation 5: 2008-2012

Jeff Gordon, #24 Pepsi

2010 Chevrolet Impala SS (On loan courtesy of Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum)

Generation 5: 2008-2012

Jamie McMurray, #1 Bass Pro Shops

2014 Chevrolet SS (On loan from Hendrick Motorsports)

Generation 6: 2013-2021

Dale Earnhardt, Jr., #88 National Guard

2018 Ford Fusion (Savoy Collection, Generously donated by Mark Thompson)

Generation 6: 2013-2021

Mark Thompson, #66 Phoenix Air

2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE (On loan from Hendrick Motorsports)

Generation 7: 2022-Present

William Byron, #24 Axalta

The exhibit is on display now through September 27, 2026.

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information visit SavoyMuseum.org.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.