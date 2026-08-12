‘National Treasures’ opens at the Savoy Automobile Museum

Courtesy of teh Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - Only 38 vehicles in America have earned a place on the National Historic Vehicle Register. Now, for the first time, eight of these remarkable automobiles are displayed together in one location. Experience National Treasures exhibition at the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, Georgia. Showcasing vehicles recognized for their significance to American history and culture, this rare collection offers a unique opportunity to see some of the nation’s most important automobiles up close. In conjunction with this unique exhibit, the museum will hold a Tireside Chat on August 29, 2026, at 7:00 pm featuring Historian Casey Maxon and Heritage Specialist Preston Rose of the Hagerty Drivers Foundation, along with Author Ken Gross, who will moderate the discussion.

According to the Hagerty Drivers Foundation, “The National Historic Vehicle Register is the only federally recognized program that records the history of America’s most significant automobiles, preserving their information in perpetuity at the Library of Congress. Following the model of preservation work and legislation that has existed at the federal level for significant buildings, bridges, and airplanes, but never cars, the Historic Vehicle Association (now the Hagerty Drivers Foundation) initiated a collaboration with the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2013 to include automobiles in the Historic American Engineering Record through a National Historic Vehicle Register program. The vehicles …(on the list) demonstrate the vast impact cars have had on all aspects of American history. Following criteria set forth by the Heritage Documentation Programs and the Secretary of the Interior's Standards, many more vehicles will be added in the future.”

The eight vehicles currently on display at Savoy include:

1938 Maserati 8CTF “Boyle Special” NHVR No. 3 HAER No. IN-112 On loan from Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

1918 Cadillac Type 57 (U.S. 1257X) NHVR No. 4 HAER No. WA-225 On loan from Marc & Christie Lassen of Sequim, WA

1920 Anderson Six Convertible Roadster (34142) NHVR No. 13 HAER No. SC-44 On loan from the Collection of Kathleen & Paul Ianuario

1985 Modena Spyder California (Ferris Bueller “Ferrari”) NHVR No. 22 HAER No. MD-192 On loan from Bob Winegard

1966 Volkswagen Deluxe Station Wagon (Esau and Janie B. Jenkins) NHVR No. 26 HAER No. SC-45 On loan from Esau and Janie B. Jenkins Family of Johns Island, SC

1937 Cord 812 Convertible Phaeton Sedan Chassis No. 1714 (Owned by Amelia Earhart) NHVR No. 33 HAER No. IN-120 On loan from the JBS Collection – Owner Jack Boyd Smith, Jr.

Beatnik Bandit Built by Ed “Big Daddy” Roth | 1961 NHVR No. 35 HAER No. NV-51 On loan from the Collection of the National Automobile Museum, Reno, Nevada

Dodge Deora Built by the Alexander Brothers | 1967 NHVR No. 36 HAER No. MI-441 On loan from the Abrams Family



The exhibit will be on display through December 6, 2026, giving visitors a rare opportunity to experience eight of America’s most historically significant automobiles in one place. To learn more about the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and its work preserving our nation’s automotive heritage, visit their website.

National Treasures is presented by Charles Schwab Kennesaw | The Pefferly Family

Savoy Automobile Museum

3 Savoy Lane

Cartersville, Georgia 3012

https://savoymuseum.org/

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