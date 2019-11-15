Get your 2020 Old Cars Reader Rides Calendars

Just in time for the holidays, the 2020 Old Cars Reader Rides Calendars are in! To get your copy or order one as a present for a friend, call 800-711-9197, M-F 8am-5pm CT. The calendars are $9.95 each, plus $3.99 for S&H to U.S. addresses (sales tax on orders to Iowa). Orders shipping outside the U.S. will be charged additional S&H.

Mailed orders should go to:
Active Interest Media
Attn: Customer Service/Orders
2143 Grand Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50312

Checks can be made payable to Active Interest Media

