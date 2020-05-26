July 10 marks 11th annual Collector Car Appreciation Day

Collector Car Appreciation Day (CCAD) will be celebrated this year on July 10, 2020. At the request of the SEMA Action Network (SAN), this holiday has been marked each year since 2010 by a U.S. Congressional Resolution recognizing that the “collection and restoration of historic and classic cars is an important part of preserving the technological achievements and cultural heritage of the United States.” States, local governments and Canadian provinces have adopted similar commemorative declarations, making it an international recognition of the collector-car hobby and the millions of individuals who support it.

CLICK HERE TO ADD YOUR EVENT TO SEMA SAN

As in years past, a wide range of automotive festivities are planned to commemorate the occasion. With an understanding that this summer may not allow in-person events to take place safely, adjustments to the CCAD online tools are underway to accommodate web-based celebrations. Those planning to pay tribute with a virtual gathering (online event, livestream, digital gallery, etc.) are welcome to provide details for inclusion on the SAN website. As always, the SAN welcomes any level of participation throughout the month of July and encourages everyone to spread the word about honoring the classics of the past and the future.

CELEBRATE THE HOBBY YOUR WAY!

· ATTEND an official vehicle-inspired event or web-based celebration.

· HOST your own safety-minded gathering, club meeting or online gallery.

· Promote a HOLIDAY SALE at your business in-store or online.

· INVITE partnerships with nearby enthusiast-related groups if possible.

· DRIVE your special ride—new or old—whatever the destination.

Whether public or private, plan and submit your automotive-inspired July event at no cost. Locate an official listing near you and more on semaSAN.com/CCAD. Participating organizers will be awarded a copy of the Congressional resolution for display at their registered event. Download the official logo and flyer from the homepage and help promote this special day.

*As an Amazon Associate, Old Cars earns from qualifying purchases.