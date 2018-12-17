AACA Museum, Inc. welcomes Ernie’s taxi from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Hershey, PA – “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a classic movie that is cherished by generations of families over the holidays. Now’s your chance to see the iconic Ernie’s GMC Taxi from the movie in real life. Used in the movie released in 1946 “It’s a Wonderful Life,” when taxicab driver Ernie drives the main character George Bailey, played by James Stewart, around his Bedford Falls hometown. Bailey was ready to commit suicide when an angel shows him how the life of the people near him could have been different for the worse without him.

This taxi had been the property of an older gentleman that for years had refused to sell, in the hope that one day he would restore it. At 82 years of age, he realized that he didn’t have the strength or the financial resources to start the restoration, so he decided to sell it. The vehicle was purchased in May of 2008 as a complete vehicle in good exterior shape but needing an extensive mechanical restoration, and it became part of The NB Center for American Automotive Heritage collection. The decision was made to leave the exterior and interior in unrestored condition, to preserve the patina and the soul of the famous movie vehicle, but treat the mechanicals to a complete restoration.

The Historic Vehicle Association has arranged for Ernie’s GMC Taxi to be on view at the AACA Museum, Inc. from December 14, 2018 – February 2019. This vehicle is on loan from The NB Center for American Automotive Heritage.

The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) has an ongoing display here at the AACA Museum, Inc. showcasing a variety of historically significant vehicles throughout the year for visitors to the Museum. This ongoing exhibit always features significant vehicles and changes several times each year.

About The NB Center for American Automotive Heritage

The NB Center for American Automotive Heritage is an institution dedicated to preserving America’s automotive heritage through its commitment to craftsmanship, education, and good stewardship. Located on 27 acres in east Allentown on the site of the former Boulevard Drive-In Theater, the many buildings of this private facility not only provide a home to over 150 vintage American automobiles, they house restoration shops and a dedicated track for this collection which is ready to be driven. The focal point of The NB Center is what is commonly referred to as “The Lodge”; a strikingly beautiful facility handcrafted from wood and stone salvaged from 2-period barns in-state. It houses the new state-of-the-art projection and audio system which can be used with the restored drive-in screen on the property. Another very important part of The NB Center is the Historic Vehicle Association’s National Laboratory. Additionally, to share the collection with other enthusiasts and those who will enjoy them, The NB Center automobiles continue to be displayed at public car shows and events, as well as on loan to various institutions.

About the Historic Vehicle Association

The HVA is dedicated to preserving and sharing America’s automotive heritage. In 2014, the HVA established the National Historic Vehicle Register in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior, Heritage Documentation Programs and Library of Congress to document historically significant automobiles in America’s past. The HVA is supported by over 400,000 individual historic vehicle owners, key stakeholders, corporations and benefactors. Please visit: historicvehicle.org

About the AACA Museum, Inc.

The AACA Museum Inc., a Smithsonian Affiliate, displays beautifully restored automobiles, buses, and motorcycles in unique life-like scenes representing the 1890s – 1980s on a cross-country journey from New York to San Francisco. The AACA Museum, Inc. has been and remains an independent 501(c) (3) non-profit organization, not affiliated with the Antique Automobile Club of America. It is known to be one of the largest automotive museums in the country and is celebrating its 15th Anniversary in 2018. Special exhibits change several times a year and focus on a variety of eras and types of vehicles.

The AACA Museum, Inc. is home to the Cammack Tucker Collection; along with being the home of the Tucker Automobile Club of America. The Museum holds the World’s largest and most prestigious permanent collection of Tucker Automobiles and related artifacts. We’re proud to have been recently recognized by Road & Track and AutoClassics as one of the top automobile museums in the country. The Museum is in South Hanover Township, located just off Route 39, one mile west of Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, Pennsylvania. Regular admission $12.50, seniors age 61 and older $11.50, juniors age 4-12 $9.50, children age 3 and under, AACA Museum, Inc. Members and AACA Members are FREE. The Museum is open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The AACA Museum is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For further information, please call 717-566-7100 or visit www.AACAMuseum.org.