ACD Automobile Museum to present ‘Selling the Sizzle’ on April 14th

(AUBURN) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will present its April Sunday Spotlight called “Selling the Sizzle”, the advertisements of the Auburn, Cord, and Duesenberg Automobiles this Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 PM. Museum Curator Sam Grate will present original examples of advertising from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum archives. The presentation is in the Metals Technologies, Inc. Education Center.

Showcasing ads from 1903-1937, evolving from basic mechanical features to the appeal of status, lifestyle, and power, the advertising of Auburn, Cord, and Duesenberg automobiles created national brands that endure to this day.

“From a little-known independent automaker to an international symbol of wealth, the advertising created in a corner office in this small company competed equally with the likes of Packard, Stutz, General Motors and Ford”, according to Grate.

“Sunday Spotlight” is included in the price of admission. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is located at 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn, Indiana.

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – where the world’s finest cars of yesterday live today! Over 120 classic, antique, vintage and special interest cars are displayed with other automotive related exhibits on three floors. The museum is located in the original 1930s national headquarters of the legendary Auburn Automobile Company and is a National Historic Landmark.

The museum is open from 9:00am – 5:00pm daily. Visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, a place where automotive history comes to life! www.automobilemuseum.org