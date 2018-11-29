The California Automobile Museum is looking for Microcars

The California Automobile Museum is preparing for an upcoming special exhibit on MICROCARS and we are looking for more cars to display! The exhibit will run from March 15, 2019, through August 5, 2019.

Below is a wish list of vehicles for this microcar display. They will feature vehicles from the 1940s to the present and cars with less than 1500cc (or under 50kW for electric motors). They are especially focusing on foreign vehicles under 700cc but interested in many others.

If you are interested, please email photographs and information on your vehicle to cstarr@calautomuseum.org. The Museum’s curator, Carly Starr, can also answer any questions you might have about loaning your vehicle and can also be reached at 916-442-6802.

The Museum’s Wish List!

Peel Trident or P50

Berkeley Sports

Bond MiniCar

BMW Isetta

Messerschmitt

Goggomobile

Fiat 500 (or 600)

Vespa 400

Autobianchi

Citroen 2CV

Panhard Dyna-Z

Trabant

Subaru 360

Honda 600

Corbin Sparrow

Small 90s/00s Electric (ex: G-Wiz)

Vespa (98, 125, 150)

Honda Super Cub C100

Crosley

HMV Freeway

Nash/Hudson Metropolitan

Mini Mark I (Austin Seven)

1970s Honda Civic

Renault Dauphine

2018+ Fiat

2018+ Mini

2018+ Civic

Fuldamobil

Lloyd (300 to 600)

Heinkel Kabine/Trojan 200

Zundapp Janus

Nissan Figaro

Reyonnah

Reliant Robin

Morgan F-4 three-wheeler

California Automobile Museum

2200 Front Street

Sacramento, CA 95818-1107

www.calautomuseum.org

