The California Automobile Museum is looking for Microcars

The California Automobile Museum is preparing for an upcoming special exhibit on MICROCARS and we are looking for more cars to display! The exhibit will run from March 15, 2019, through August 5, 2019.
Below is a wish list of vehicles for this microcar display. They will feature vehicles from the 1940s to the present and cars with less than 1500cc (or under 50kW for electric motors). They are especially focusing on foreign vehicles under 700cc but interested in many others.
If you are interested, please email photographs and information on your vehicle to cstarr@calautomuseum.org. The Museum’s curator, Carly Starr, can also answer any questions you might have about loaning your vehicle and can also be reached at 916-442-6802.
The Museum’s Wish List!
- Peel Trident or P50
- Berkeley Sports
- Bond MiniCar
- BMW Isetta
- Messerschmitt
- Goggomobile
- Fiat 500 (or 600)
- Vespa 400
- Autobianchi
- Citroen 2CV
- Panhard Dyna-Z
- Trabant
- Subaru 360
- Honda 600
- Corbin Sparrow
- Small 90s/00s Electric (ex: G-Wiz)
- Vespa (98, 125, 150)
- Honda Super Cub C100
- Crosley
- HMV Freeway
- Nash/Hudson Metropolitan
- Mini Mark I (Austin Seven)
- 1970s Honda Civic
- Renault Dauphine
- 2018+ Fiat
- 2018+ Mini
- 2018+ Civic
- Fuldamobil
- Lloyd (300 to 600)
- Heinkel Kabine/Trojan 200
- Zundapp Janus
- Nissan Figaro
- Reyonnah
- Reliant Robin
- Morgan F-4 three-wheeler
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street
Sacramento, CA 95818-1107
www.calautomuseum.org
How much is it worth?
Find out in the 2019 Collector Car Price Guide.
Get your copy today!