Collision Repair Education Foundation receives 3M donation at SEMA

ST. PAUL, Minn. (2019) – The 3M Company donated $50,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF). The donation represents 3M’s ongoing commitment to CREF, which is dedicated to supporting collision repair educational programs, schools and students to create more qualified, entry-level employees. 3M delivered the contribution during CREF’s annual reception at the 2019 SEMA Show on Tuesday, November 5.

Since partnering in 2008, 3M has supported CREF’s philanthropic mission with programs centered around in-kind product donations and grants. In 2013, CREF and 3M partnered to create the 3M Hire Our Heroes grant and scholarship program which helps America’s veterans train for rewarding careers in the collision repair industry. 3M has also contributed to CREF’s educational programs with assistance from the 3M Collision Repair Academy. These courses are process-based, formal and structured, designed to help both apprentice and journeymen enhance and grow their skills.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work alongside with CREF as they enhance our passion for creating experts in the collision repair industry,” said Lori Tempelis, Sales and Marketing Director, Automotive Aftermarket Division at 3M. “This donation solidifies our commitment and ongoing support for CREF’s vision. It’s a relationship we truly value and look forward to continue growing.”

In May 2019, 3M and CREF announced the establishment of the 3M and CREF Grant – Growing the Collision Education Programs of Tomorrow. The grant program, funded by 3M, provides two collision schools in markets where 3M has facilities with $10,000 each to support the advancement of their programs. The local 3M community will also work to help the schools that receive the grant.

“Collision repair programs are some of the most-costly for schools to run given the tremendous changes in vehicle technology they train students to repair,” said Clark Plucinski, Executive Director of the Foundation. “I want to thank 3M for their continued support of the collision industry’s pre-employment education system and the Foundation efforts to enhance these programs as they prepare students to enter the industry and succeed.”

About the Collision Repair Education Foundation:

Industry members interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s roster of supporters to assist high school and post-secondary collision school programs and students should contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (312) 231-0258 or Brandon.Eckenrode@ed-foundation.org

The Collision Repair Education Foundation, founded in 1991, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting collision repair educational programs, schools, and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities. Since 2008, when the Foundation focused its operations to become more purely philanthropic, it has provided over $100 million to support students and schools through the generous support of its industry partners.