New double wide lift released by Wildfire

Wildfire has just launched its newest lift, The Wildfire Double Wide.  This lift effortlessly lifts two automobiles at one time.

The Wildfire Double Wide features:

  •   10,000-lb. maximum lifting capacity
  •    6′ 9″ maximum clearance
  •    Freestanding design requiring no bolting down
  •    Perfect for parking, storage and service
  •    Runway widths accommodate most vehicles

Just like the other lifts in the Wildfire family, the following accessories come standard:

  •    Rolling Jack Tray
  •    Set of 4 Casters
  •    Drip Trays
  •    Approach Ramps
  •    Tire Stops

Wildfire Lifts are easy to operate and only require a 110 volt 20 amp service, perfect for your garage, shop or storage area.

To learn more about The Wildfire Double Wide and other Wildfire lifts visit www.wildfirelifts.com.

763-445-9143
Minneapolis, MN
info@wildfirelifts.com
www.wildfirelifts.com

