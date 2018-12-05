The Concours d’Elegance of America names Bill Warner ‘2019 Enthusiast of the Year’

The Board of Directors named longtime friend and supporter William ‘Bill’ Warner, from Jacksonville, FL as their “2019 Enthusiast of the Year.”

Bill has been around automobiles his whole life. As a teenager, he worked at the local Volkswagen dealership in the parts department and also drove the delivery truck. On weekends, he worked as a “gopher” for the dealership racing team and became enthralled with motor racing.

He turned his passion for the automobile and racing into a lifetime profession as an acclaimed author, photographer and race car driver. One of Bill’s many crowning achievements came in 1996, when he founded The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance near his home of Jacksonville, Florida.

Bill has elected to have a class of cars that reflect his ‘all time favorites’ at our Concours on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Please join them in honoring him throughout the Concours weekend, July 26-28, 2019.

NOTABLE NEWS: ROLLS ROYCE AT THE 2019 CONCOURS

The Concours d’Elegance of America has always drawn the finest collector cars in the world to its show field. Continuing in that tradition, for 2019 the Concours will have a significant showing of Rolls-Royce motorcars and Bentleys.

The Bentley Drivers’ Club and the Rolls-Royce Owners’ Club have selected metro Detroit as the location for their annual international joint meet and have made the Concours d’Elegance of America an integral part of their event. Although today the two brands have been separated and are different companies, for the majority of the 20th century they were the same company. As a result, the two clubs are closely linked.

The clubs, generally known by their acronyms, BDC and RROC, expect over 1000 of their members to attend and bring 300 cars from around the country to their meet, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of Bentley Motors in 2019. The added attraction of the Concours has prompted some members to ship cars from as far away as Europe to be able to participate in both events.

The RROC and BDC meet will hold its annual judging event on Saturday, July 27th and the clubs’ point-winners will be displayed on the Concours show field, Sunday July 28th, ensuring that the public will see the finest Rolls-Royces and Bentleys in the world, from all eras of production.

www.concoursusa.org

Plan your upcoming year with the 2019 Reader Rides Calendar by Old Cars Weekly.

Get yours today!