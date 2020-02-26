We’d Buy That! 1959 Cadillac Stretch Limousine

Well, we’d need an airplane hangar, or an addition to the garage that would reach across the lot line and into the neighbor’s yard, to house this baby, but what the heck.

We’d love to give this stretched out piece of total awesomeness a new home.

It turned up on Craigslist in Wales, Wis., and was described as a “Fantastic one-of-a-kind 14-passenger 86-inch Stretched Limo. California car professionally stretched by Starline Limo in Huntington Beach, CA in the 1990s with PS, PB, PW, PDL, Dual A/C & amp; Heat, two batteries – each on a separate circuit, 4-wheel disc brakes, two power moon roofs, twin wet bars, 24-can built-in cooler, heavy-duty suspension, J-seat and a custom rumble seat in the trunk. The car is nearly 27 feet long with a rebuilt 390 and 4-speed Hydramatic automatic transmission. The car needs some minor repairs and new seat covers, but runs and drives great with new tires, alternator, starter and batteries. Paint is silver and white with a white interior. The car has many modifications and is a fun car.”

We’re hoping the owner comes down from the $45,000 asking price. Way down. Not that this limo isn’t worth the money, but we need to save some cash for gas, a big drum of Turtle Wax and a new chauffeur’s uniform.