Herb Stewart sent us this photo of a very unlucky 1968 AMC Javelin SST, which met its demise on a Pennsylvania road 50 years ago. The Javelin SST was a hot number in ‘68, with either a 343-cid or 390-cid V-8 under the hood. It was AMC’s reply to the Ford Mustang and emerging Camaro and Firebird from General Motors. This one looks like it took hits from multiple directions — the roof, front end and driver’s side are all smashed.