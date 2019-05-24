RM Auctions to bring diverse lineup to Auburn sale

Four-Day Sale May 29-June 1 at the Historic Auburn Auction Park

BLENHEIM, Ontario – RM Auctions is gearing up for its Auburn Auction Park Spring sale, May 29-June 1, and has announced a diverse list of featured highlights.

Auburn Spring will see a variety of American sports and muscle cars on offer, led by a 1965 Shelby Cobra 289 “CSX 8001”, the first 8000-series 289 Cobra by Shelby American and one of a small handful of cars completed with an aluminum body. CSX 8001 shows just over 10,000 miles on the odometer coming from only two owners since new (Est. $130,000-$160,000). Joining the CSX 8001 is a descendant of the Shelby, a 2000 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra R. The fastest factory built Mustang ever produced at the time of its launch, this three-owner example is one of only 300 produced and comes to auction showing just 2,500 miles and complete with its original window sticker (Est. $60,000-$70,000). Also set for the sale is a 1973 Ford Mustang Trans Am, one of the last chassis Kar Kraft designed prior to Ford terminating factory-supported racing and originally sold unfinished to Ed Hinchliff, who assembled and campaigned the car in-period (Est. $65,000-$85,000).

Appealing to those with an affinity for European design, RM Auctions will present a group of sought-after European sports cars at the Auburn Auction Park. Leading the pack is a 19881/2 Ferrari Testarossa offered from single-ownership for the last 15 years and presented in the highly desirable color combination of red over black leather interior (Est.$100,000-$120,000). Joining the Testarossa is a beautifully restored 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, offered from The European Luxury Collection and presented in red over tan interior (Est. $110,000-$125,000). Other classic European stand-outs include a 1969 Jaguar E-Type Series 2 4.2-Litre Roadster, expertly restored by RM Auto Restoration and showing less than 24,000 miles (Est. $100,000-$120,000); and a numbers-matching 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III BJ8 finished in an attractive combination of Golden Beige Metallic with a red interior and accompanied by BMIHT Certificate (Est. $75,000-$85,000).

Modern European cars are also sure to steal the spotlight in Indiana, with a 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupe headlining the group. Powered by a V-12 engine married to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Wraith produces 624 hp and achieves an impressive 0-60 mph sprint in 4.4 seconds, delivering the most powerful driving experience of any Rolls-Royce in history. The car presents in two-tone platinum over an interior complete with Phantom-grade leather and a Starlight headliner with 1,340 fiber-optic lamps hand woven into the roof lining. Featuring forward-open doors and showing just 22,500 miles, the Wraith is ready to be driven and enjoyed (Est. $200,000-$220,000). A 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S ‘Edition 1’, offered from the European Luxury Collection is also set for the Auburn sale, reading less than 200 miles on the odometer and finished in eye-catching matte Selenite Grey (Est. $125,000-$150,000). Rounding out the group is a recently-serviced 2007 Noble M400 powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 Ford Duratec engine with a 0-60 mph sprint achieved in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 187 mph. Coming from single ownership and having been meticulously cared for, the M400 heads to auction in excellent condition and showing less than 3,400 miles (Est. $75,000-$85,000).

Taking it back to the Classic Era, a handful of pre-war American entries built in Indiana and the Mid-West will cross the block in Auburn. Leading the highlights are two stunning Cords, a 1930 Cord L-29 Convertible Sedan and a 1936 Cord 810 Phaeton. The CCCA Full Classic L-29 features Convertible Sedan coachwork and Cord’s innovative front-wheel-drive system and has been certified as a Category One by ACD Club. A marvelous older restoration that presents beautifully throughout today, this pre-war classic is perfect for CARavan tours and other road events (Estimate: $200,000-$250,000). Powered by a Lycoming V-8 engine and producing 125 hp with a four-speed, electrically-shifted pre-selector transmission, the Cord 810 was produced right in Indiana for only 1936 and 1937. Combining an advanced Gordon Buehrig body design with a truly remarkably enjoyable driving experience, the 810 is estimated to bring $150,000-$160,000. Other classic Americana include a group of Packards, featuring a CCCA Full Classic 1938 Packard Twelve Touring Cabriolet By Brunn, one of just four examples built for that year and freshly recommissioned (Est. $125,000-$150,000); and a CCCA Full Classic 1934 Packard Eight 2/4-Passenger Coupe, having undergone a frame-off restoration (Est. $125,000-$140,000).

In addition to the auction action at Auburn Spring, there’s plenty of excitement for the entire family to enjoy. The event will feature an onsite swap meet and car corral, along with the return of the Antique Automobile Club of America’s Annual Grand National, who has paired with the Rolls-Royce Owner’s Club for their first ever joint national meet. RV parking and great food vendors are also available to make Auburn Spring an enjoyable weekend destination.

Complete event details, the digital preview catalogue, and all entries for Auburn Spring are available at rmsothebys.com. For further information on RM Auctions Auburn Spring auction along with an updated list of entries, please visit rmsothebys.com. Interested bidders are invited to call RM Auctions at +1 519 352 4575 to speak with a car specialist.

