Russo and Steele to hold charity gala in Scottsdale

Russo and Steele returns home to Scottsdale Jan. 15 through 19, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – For its 20th anniversary celebration, Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions is bringing back one of the most highly anticipated events of Arizona Car Week. Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions will hold the RS Gala on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on the auction grounds. Russo and Steele has partnered with Phoenix Children’s Hospital as the beneficiary for this event.

Russo and Steele chose Phoenix Children’s in part because it was one of the first charities that had partnered with the auction for their gala in years past. Having had history with the organization and truly standing behind its vital mission to bring medical treatment to children in need, it was only natural to reunite the partnership for Russo and Steele’s 20th Anniversary Gala.

“Phoenix Children’s is an incredible organization and we believe in their mission,” said co-owner of Russo and Steele, Josephine Alcazar. “Giving back to our community is what we are all about here at Russo and Steele and we couldn’t be more excited to host this event.”

Phoenix Children’s provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children’s provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties.

The RS Gala will be a night of glitz and glam for attendees. Festivities at the cocktail attire affair include, dancing, live music and both a silent and live auction. Guests will sample hors d’oeuvres from the Valley’s top chefs, including:

Chef Eddie Matney of Forest Highlands

Chef Beau MacMillan of Elements at Sanctuary

Chef Justin Beckett of Beckett’s Table and Southern Rail

Chef James Porter of Terra Farm & Manor

Chef Marcellino Verizino of Marcellino Ristorante

Chef Dee Dee Maza of Volanti

Chef Ryan McBride of Dorian

Chef Lisa Dahl of Cucina Rustica, Dahl & Di Ristorante

Mediterra Bakery

Tables and individual tickets are available online at russoandsteele.com/rs-gala-celebration-2020.

About Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions

One of the nation’s premier collector-car auction houses, Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions continues to set records and attract a discerning global clientele. In addition to our reputation for offering stellar collector automobiles, our unique high-energy auction experience is simply unattainable anywhere else. Auctions include our signature event in Scottsdale, Arizona every January, followed in Amelia Island, Florida in March and August in Monterey, California. For additional information, please visit www.russoandsteele.com.

About Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is Arizona’s only children’s hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals with rankings in all ten specialties. Phoenix Children’s provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families in Arizona and throughout the Southwest. As one of the largest children’s hospitals in the country, Phoenix Children’s provides care across more than 75 pediatric specialties. The Hospital is poised for continued growth in quality patient care, research and medical education. For more information about the hospital, visit phoenixchildrens.org.