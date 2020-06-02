Hilton Head Concours d’Elegance and Motoring Festival canceled for 2020

Please read the statement below from the Hilton Head Concours d’Elegance and Motoring Festival.

2020 has not been the year any of us imagined when we rang in the New Year. We have all felt a massive sense of uncertainty and experienced the chaos caused by COVID-19. Never have we felt less in control, personally and professionally.

These new challenges have forced big decisions. Our dedicated Board of Directors has contemplated numerous options for our 2020 event. After much internal consideration and review and important consultations with our strategic partners and leadership from Hilton Head Island and Savannah, we have decided we cannot, prudently, host our event this fall.

The health and well-being of our exhibitors, judges, attendees, sponsors, partners, suppliers, volunteers, and staff are our number one priority. Without a clear picture of how the virus will be impacting lives come October, and with no influence or control over potential new or ongoing safety processes, we have concluded that we cannot assuredly provide a safe environment for this gathering of over 20,000 people. Further, our major supporters and sponsors face the same ambiguity as they consider their financial investment for a fall 2020 event, as well as the safety of their own event staff.

While all of us will sorely miss seeing you in 2020, we are immediately shifting our focus to organizing an especially amazing event for the fall of 2021. We anticipate that many of the features planned for the 2020 event will stay on the schedule for 2021 and invite you to follow our social media channels to learn more in the coming months.

Mark your calendar for a wonderful celebration commemorating our 19th event – October 29 – November 7, 2021.

We will continue to MOTOR ON! Until then, stay safe.