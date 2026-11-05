Northwood University gears up for 2027 Full Tank Automotive Camp

A scene from the 2025 Full Tank Automotive Camp at Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. Courtesy of Full Tank Automotive Camp at Northwood University

MIDLAND, Mich. — Northwood University is preparing for another exciting summer as Full Tank Automotive Camp returns June 27 through July 2, 2027, offering high school students an opportunity to explore the automotive industry from the inside out.

Hosted at Northwood’s campus in Midland, Michigan, this immersive summer experience combines hands-on learning, behind-the-scenes industry access and plenty of fun. Campers will discover career possibilities in automotive marketing, sales, engineering, design, operations and more while building friendships and experiencing college life at America's Free Enterprise University.

“Full Tank Automotive Camp introduces students to an industry filled with opportunities that extend far beyond the driver’s seat,” said Northwood Automotive Marketing and Management Program Chair Elgie Bright. “Whether their interests lie in engineering, entrepreneurship, marketing or management, campers get to explore how their talents can help shape the future of the automotive industry. Just as importantly, they develop confidence, make meaningful connections and discover what it means to learn by doing.”

Leading the 2027 camp includes a trio of students who played integral roles in organizing the 2026 Northwood University International Auto Show, including Breanne Pratley, Isabella Stephens, and Chase Southwick, who served as general chair.

“Serving as general chair of the 2026 Northwood University International Auto Show showed me just how many opportunities exist in this incredible industry,” Southwick said. “I’m excited to work with Breanne and Isabella to help bring that same energy to Full Tank Automotive Camp and give high school students experiences that could inspire their future careers. We want every camper to leave with new friendships, a better understanding of the automotive world and the confidence to pursue their interests.”

Throughout the week, campers will participate in interactive workshops, collaborate on team challenges and connect with automotive professionals, Northwood faculty and current students. The experience also introduces campers to the business principles and leadership skills that drive success across the industry.

What to expect at Full Tank Automotive Camp:

Hands-on workshops and creative team challenges to explore automotive careers and business operations

Behind-the-scenes dealership tours and automotive-inspired field trips

Opportunities to learn from industry professionals, Northwood faculty and current automotive students

Fun activities, including a Great Lakes Loons baseball game at Dow Diamond and recreational opportunities on campus

A celebratory graduation ceremony recognizing campers' accomplishments

With support from General Motors and generous private donors, Full Tank Automotive Camp offers students access to valuable industry experiences at a reduced cost. A limited number of scholarships are available to help students who need financial assistance.

To learn more and to register, visit northwood.edu/full-tank-auto-camp.

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