Old Cars readers show off their MoPars

Old Cars asked to see your MoPar rides. You showed up in force. Here are a few of the Old Cars readers prized MoPars!

Courtesy of John and Kathy Rowerdink

1954 Dodge Royal

This 1954 Dodge Royal has been owned by the family of John and Kathy Rowerdink since it was new. It was purchased new by John’s dad in North Dakota in 1954, when John was 10 years old. Their family drove it for 10 years, and during that time, John and his future wife started dating in it. John was 17 at the time and Kathy was 15.

John’s dad later bought a new car and the Dodge was stored in his garage in North Dakota, where it then sat untouched for 38 years.

After John retired, he decided to get the old Dodge out and restore it. During the years since then, the Hemi V-8 engine and all the other mechanical components have been rebuilt and it now runs great.

1960 Plymouth Savoy

Ben Deutschman’s loaded 1960 Plymouth was ordered by his dad from Rossmeyer Chrysler/Plymouth in Metuchen, N.J., on April 29, 1960. Ben became its owner in 1974 and endured a long struggle to find parts and get the car properly restored. “There was no internet, shows weren’t happening virtually every day, and no one reproduced ANYTHING for 1960 Plymouths,” he says. “On June 13, 2010, I was able to say we’ve owned this Plymouth 50 years. It has never left our family, and to this day, it is still garaged on the property it came home to over 65 years ago.”

Among the goodies on this beautiful sedan: 225 Slant Six, push-button TorqueFlite automatic, power steering and brakes, anti-sway bar and Highway Hi-Fi RCA record player.

Courtesy of Ben Deutschman

Courtesy of Ben Deutschman

1960 Chrysler 300



James Mustian says he bought his first Chrysler 300 in 1972 for $2,000. “A lot of money for a soldier. Kept it for three years then sold it to a friend when I shipped overseas. Finally, in 2022, I bought one needing some restoring for $12,000. Only cost $4,400 new!”

Courtesy of James Mustian

1966 Dodge Coronet 440

Bob Delunas has owned his 1966 Dodge for 53-plus years. “It has 170,000 plus miles on it, but the poly 318 was refreshed,” he says. “I added A/C, disc brakes and dual exhaust. The car is family. I had it in high school, on my wedding day, and brought two of my three new-born children home from the hospital in it. When I need to relive the easy days of my youth, I turn on the music from the ’60s and go for a drive.”

Courtesy of Bob Delunas

Courtesy of Bob Delunas

1969 Dodge Super Bee

Super Bees were a big hit with muscle car fans in 1969 with more than 27,800 rolling off Dodge assembly lines. The horsepower wars were in full flight by that point, and the Super Bee was Dodge’s version of the Plymouth Road Runner. Ken Klough restored this hot ’Bee “that I pulled from a barn a few years back.” Nice work, Ken!

Courtesy of Ken Klough

Courtesy of Ken Klough

1970 Plymouth Road Runner



Jack Notman’s Road Runner convertible represents the pinnacle of the wild and woolly, muscle car era. Blinding green paint; stripes and hood scoop; 383 cubes; raised white-letter tires; and attitude for days. “It’s a fully restored, numbers-matching 383 four-speed in rare Limelight, that turns heads with every outing,” he says.

Courtesy of Jack Notman

1978 Dodge Magnum GT

Al Laylan has grown used to lots of questions about his 1978 Dodge. “It’s a rare car — only about 600 were made with GT options,” he says. “It came with other rare options, including factory CB radio, trunk dress up kit, 400-cubic-inch engine and even had the original bag the T-top roof panels fit into. I am the second owner, and love driving it. It’s a wonderful highway car... [It’s] something different from the Dodge folks back in the day.”

Courtesy of Al Laylan

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