New Petrolicious film highlights hands-on pathways into collector car craft

GREENWICH, Conn. and ALEXANDRIA, Minn. /PRNewswire/ -- The Piston Foundation and Runge Cars announced the release of a new Petrolicious film documenting a five-day coachbuilding workshop for Piston Scholar Vincent Ramirez.

Courtesy of the Piston Foundation

Produced by Petrolicious, a Piston Community Partner, the film follows Ramirez as he learns directly from Chris Runge, owner of Runge Cars. The workshop provides a close look at the mentorship, training, and professional access needed to help bring emerging talent into the collector car industry.

Over five days, Ramirez worked alongside Runge to learn traditional coachbuilding and metal-shaping techniques, including fabrication, welding, and metal finishing. He also applied the digital tools Runge Cars incorporates into its coachbuilding process: 3D scanning, 3D modeling, and 3D printing.

The combination is central to the workshop's approach. Traditional hand skills remain essential to collector car craftsmanship, while digital tools can help craftspeople study, design, and develop components more efficiently.

"Opportunities like this help young people see a real future in the collector car industry," said Jeff Mason, President and Co-Founder of the Piston Foundation. "Piston connects scholars with the education, mentorship, and hands-on experiences that allow their skills to grow—and that help preserve the knowledge this industry depends on."

Ramirez, a 2025 and 2026 Piston Scholar, graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in May 2026 with a degree in mechanical engineering and now works in the automotive industry. His existing experience with CAD, 3D design, and traditional metal craft made him an ideal participant in the Runge Cars workshop.

"Coachbuilding has always required patience, observation, and a willingness to learn by doing," said Chris Runge, owner of Runge Cars. "Vince brought a strong foundation in digital design and engineering. Bringing that together with hands-on metal shaping is exactly the kind of exchange that can carry this craft forward."

Courtesy of the Piston Foundation

The workshop is the first in what Piston Foundation and Runge Cars intend to develop into a repeatable mentorship opportunity for future Piston Scholars. The organizations invite members of the press to watch the film and speak with Piston Foundation and Runge Cars about future workshops.

About The Piston Foundation: The Piston Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers young car enthusiasts to discover rewarding careers as collector car technicians. Piston is turning the shortage of technicians into skilled trade career opportunities by building pathways to success through auto-tech education, hands-on training connections, and job placement assistance in this high-demand field. Piston is unlocking career paths and economic opportunities that will build the next generation of automotive craftspeople and strengthen the talent pipeline for the collector car industry. Learn more at: pistonfoundation.org