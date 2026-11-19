L to R: Chris Mason, Jeff Mason, Akash Cheeda, Dominic Taylor-Lane Courtesy of the Piston Foundation

GREENWICH, Conn., /PRNewswire/ -- The Piston Foundation has been named Youth Initiative of the Year at the 2026 International Historic Motoring Awards. The award was presented on November 13 before more than 390 guests at a sold-out ceremony at The Peninsula London hotel in London, England.

"It is an honor to be named Youth Initiative of the Year," said Jeff Mason, president and co-founder of The Piston Foundation. "We thank the judges for recognizing Piston's work—and the importance of building new career pathways into the collector-car industry."

The new Youth Initiative of the Year award recognizes organizations, charities, educational institutions, and businesses that are inspiring, educating, and developing the next generation entering the historic motoring world. Piston was selected for its scholarship program, which awarded 60 scholarships in 2026 to students pursuing automotive technical education and careers in the collector-car industry.

The award affirms the idea at the heart of Piston's work: the collector-car industry does not have an interest problem; it has a career-pathway problem. Young people are eager to learn the skills the industry needs, but too often lack a clear route from their enthusiasm for cars to education, hands-on experience, and employment.

Since launching the Piston Scholarship Program in 2022, the Foundation has awarded 144 scholarships. Piston Scholar graduates are now working in restoration shops and other collector-car businesses. Through their education, work, and growing visibility in the car community, Piston Scholars demonstrate that the next generation is ready.

"This recognition belongs to the Piston Scholars and to the donors, volunteers, partners, educators, employers, and families who support them," Mason said. "It also strengthens our commitment to build the next stage of the pathway. With the upcoming launch of Piston Jobs, we will connect qualified young people with employers who need a sustainable pipeline of new talent to grow and sustain their businesses."

Mason also recognized Robert Minnick, Piston's founder and CEO. Minnick's insight and vision led to the Foundation's creation in 2021 and set the direction for the work recognized by the award.

Piston invites employers to join the Piston Jobs network and industry businesses and automotive brands to become partners in creating career opportunities for the next generation. Together, we can fuel the future.

About The Piston Foundation - The Piston Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit helping young people across the United States turn a passion for cars into skilled careers in the collector car industry. These careers offer the opportunity to earn a living, take pride in a craft, and build an independent future. Through Piston Scholarships, the foundation helps young people access automotive technical education. Through Piston Jobs, it is developing connections to employers, job opportunities, and career support. Together with the car community, Piston is opening doors for the next generation of automotive craftspeople who will carry the industry and its heritage forward. Learn more at: https://pistonfoundation.org/

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