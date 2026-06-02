Celebrating Brass in Hershey

Courtesy of America's Transportation Experience

Hershey, PA - After more than two decades as a celebrated event for pre-1916 automobile enthusiasts, the Beautiful Brass Cars (BBC) Tour returned triumphantly in Hershey, PA, with a chocolate-flavored five-day journey from May 17-21, with the Museum serving as its hub.

While the Museum has hosted many car shows, the BBC was its first multi-day driving tour, offering a new, immersive experience for participants and the public. Pat Gamble, a Museum volunteer and the tour’s director, said, “Enthusiasts kept asking us to bring the tour back. Their passion inspired this new chapter, and our vision was to unite all car lovers with a unique experience. Museum Executive Director Jeff Bliemeister added, “Brass Era cars are a rare sight at modern shows. This tour allowed people to see these unique machines both on display and in action.”

Courtesy of America's Transportation Experience

While Hershey is renowned for delicious chocolate and record-breaking auto shows, the BBC Tour offered participants exclusive access to hidden gems beyond the usual showfields. 66 Participants in 30 brass-era cars, representing ten states and Dubai, drove 50-75 miles daily. Along the way, they explored the area’s rich culture, historic sites, and private automotive collections rarely accessible to the public. Additional activities included exclusive museum tours, a cruise night, a welcome reception, daily group lunches, and a celebratory banquet.

Courtesy of America's Transportation Experience

Courtesy of America's Transportation Experience

Courtesy of America's Transportation Experience

Despite dire predictions, the weather cooperated, the “surprise police escort” was appreciated, and American Pickers’ Robbie Wolfe joined the adventure. Participant Kim Simoni's reaction summed up the experience. “What a terrific week, thanks. It was wonderful to be a part of this seminal event. You ROCKED IT!”

Beyond the BBC Tour: Model T Driving Experience

Beyond the BBC participants’ unique experience, the tour helped fulfill the Museum’s mission—dedicated to the preservation and presentation of motor vehicle history in a manner that provides education and entertainment for our guests.

Courtesy of America's Transportation Experience

The buzz the tour generated piqued public curiosity and broadened the understanding and appreciation of Brass-era vehicles. For those wanting a taste of the brass-era experience, the Museum’s Model-T Driving Experience offers opportunities throughout the year. Find out more!

Courtesy of America's Transportation Experience

161 Museum Drive | Hershey, PA 17033 US

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