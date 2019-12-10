Reader Wheels: 1928 Chevrolet express pickup

Dave Irey, of Medina, Minn., owns a glorious 1928 Chevrolet express pickup. “1929 was the first year for the 46-hp OHV six-cylinder engine,” Irey notes. “It has four-wheel mechanical brakes, a four-speed non-synchro [transmission] and safety glass for safety. The top safe speed is 35 mph. The body is all wood with metal nailed on it.It runs good and gets a lot of attention. It was restored to original condition in 1982-’83.