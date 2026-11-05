Calling all Patriotic Trucks: Red Power Roundup features bicentennial trucks

Many generations of International Harvester pickups were on display at this year’s Red Power Round Up, thanks to the efforts of the South Dakota IH Scout and Truck Club. Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

The 37th annual Red Power Round Up was held this year at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron, S.D., from June 25-27. While primarily a tractor event, the hosting International Harvester Collectors Club (IHCC) recognizes all IHC production, including trucks. This year, trucks played a larger role than at past Round Ups.

The South Dakota IH Scout and Truck Club agreed to organize and run the truck portion of the show, and members did an excellent job. One of the impressive things was the way the main truck display was set up in half of the gigantic Dakota Expo DEX arena building. While most International truck shows make some attempt to have certain featured trucks posed together, they usually end up with most trucks parked “however and whereever” since they show up at random. Here, the organizers had the trucks in the building parked in relative sections divided into Loadstars, Metros, Scouts, Travelalls, fire/EMS, military and semi tractors. It otherwise arranged the pickups and additional trucks in chronological order. For the most part, these were trucks that had pre-registered, so club members had the luxury of being able to stage them. Otherwise, parking around the DEX building tended to naturally group together (such as a group of semis and a school bus pairing). On the grounds, they were far more random.

Half of the Dakota Expo DEX arena was filled with International pickups. Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

Outside of the arena, more International trucks were displayed. A total of 230 IH trucks were shown at this year’s Red Power Round Up Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

Organizers had hoped to get 250 trucks to the show, promoting it as “250 for 250,” but due to increased fuel prices (as gauged by the number of truck owners who had minimal commitments of “I might bring my truck, but we’ll see…” ahead of time), organizers were 20 trucks short of their goal. Still, getting 230 trucks to a tractor-heavy show in rural South Dakota is quite a feat.

Three of the four types of 1976 bicentennial-edition tractors were at the 2026 Red Power Round Up. On the left, built in Fargo, N.D., is a Steiger Tiger II Turbo Spirit of ’76, a pair IH Cub Cadets are in the middle (the paint and decal scheme was identical, regardless of the model of Cub Cadet tractor that wore it) and on the right is a Massey-Ferguson 1805 Spirit of America, built in Racine, Wis. Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

Bicentennial-themed vehicles

One of the featured themes of the Round Up was a group of 1976 bicentennial edition tractors and trucks from half a century ago. In addition to a Steiger Tiger II Turbo, a Case Agri King 1570 Spirit of ’76, a Massey-Ferguson 1805 Spirit of America and a pair of IH Cub Cadet lawn and garden tractors with bicentennial livery, there was a one-off 2026 Case IH Providence Magnum 355 commemorating America’s 250th and the American farmer.

Also hailing from Racine was this Case Agri King 1570 Spirit of ’76. It’s perhaps the most well known of the bicentennial tractors that were built. This one has original decals (with a few add-ons) and paint (aside from the added rock box up front). Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

As for trucks, there was a Patriot Scout II (which we’ll expound upon shortly), plus a Dodge D-100 Custom with the optional Spirit of ’76 package. (Old Cars covered the Dodge Spirit of ’76 in the July 15 issue). The owner of this example restored it after finding it in Texas as a near parts truck. Since most promotional materials show this package with a long-wheelbase 8-ft. box, he believes that his was one of the few shortbox versions built (like the truck featured in our earlier article). Both of these trucks were equipped with Slant Six engines and automatic transmissions, with the truck in Huron being restored back to that configuration. Period promotional materials made it a point to note that the Dodge Custom was the lowest-priced domestic pickup for 1976, in addition to making lots of hay about the 225-cid Slant Six having the lowest EPA fuel economy ratings for a pickup (at 25 mpg highway and 16 mpg city), so it makes sense that most Spirit of ’76 Dodges were bare-bones equipped and Slant Six-powered to appeal to thrifty buyers.

This restored example at the Round Up has reproduction graphics of the U.S. Ski Team Scouts. Note that it does not have the Scout II and XLC trim markings on the rear quarter panel. It has several other modifications, and the owner identified it on the windshield card only as a Patriot. Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

During this time — just after International light-duty trucks were discontinued in May 1975 — executives at IHC very strongly considered making a deal with Chrysler to re-badge Dodge pickups as Internationals since International dealers were clamoring for a half-ton pickup to sell that was larger than the 1976-’80 Scout Terra. As such, this MoPar isn’t as much of an outlier at an IH event as some would think.

Michael Richards brought this Spirt of ’76 package Scout II. This was the only “Spirit Appliqué” Scout package with a factory softtop. Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

Several bicentennial Scouts

In the same July 15 issue, Old Cars featured Michael Petti’s column on the bicentennial IH Scouts. International built four variations of bicentennial-themed trucks for the 1976 model year: all having four-wheel drive and all wearing Winter White paint with similar red-and-blue graphics.

First was the U.S. Ski Team Special, built in late 1975 and consisting of ten Scout Travelers and seven Scout II Travel Tops with the upper-level XLC trim package to support the U.S. Ski Team before and during the Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria, that year. Not offered for sale to the general public, they are unique in that they have the U.S. Ski Team’s logo on the front fenders, within the striping.

While it’s very rough, this original Traveler is notable since it’s the first Patriot package to be built. It was well equipped to include a 345-cid V-8, automatic transmission, air conditioning, center console and tilt steering column. Per its Line Setting Ticket, it was shipped to the Des Moines, Iowa, branch of IHC – and it remains owned in Iowa. Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

The three versions offered to the public were introduced on Jan. 22, 1976, but started production on March 5. All of them used the same solid blue-and-red body-side striping, and none of them had their respective package names printed anywhere on the vehicles. The Spirit of ’76 was a Scout II with a blue soft-top only (made by Keyline, they used essentially the same material as the blue faux denim in the Levi’s package AMCs and Jeeps). The Patriot was a Scout II or Traveler with a Winter White hardtop only that was fitted with a roof rack. The final variant was the Sno-Star, being nothing more than a Patriot with ski racks included with the roof rack. The Sno-Star name was reused from a 1971 option package consisting of a Scout 800B or 1200 series Light-Line 3/4-ton pickup that came with a Meyers snow plow and was painted yellow and white.

David Ritter, of Brookings, S.D., was looking for parts for a different 1976 Dodge shortbox when he found this rare Spirit of ’76 edition in Texas during 1998. While missing the entire driveline, it was very solid and worthy of a restoration. Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

The common theme for the latter three production packages (i.e., excluding the U.S. Ski Team Scouts) is their Line Setting Tickets (or LST — IHC “speak” for a build sheet) have option code 10876, which is named “Spirit Appliqué.” The LST should also show it was sent after it was assembled to the TSPC (Truck Special Products Center), IHC’s special equipment up-fitting facility located down the street from the assembly plant in Ft. Wayne, to finish trimming out the Scout before shipping it to the dealer. Occasionally, the LST will also be hand-written with the package it was built as, but not always. 451 Scouts of the three production types were built with the “Spirit Appliqué” code. It should also be noted that the graphics were available over-the-counter at an International truck dealership in the day, so it’s possible a dealer turned a slow-selling white Scout into a Patriot. The graphics are also being reproduced today for restorations, so the potential for a replica/fake is out there.

Back to that Patriot Scout II in the bicentennial vehicle display. It was one of a total of at least five bicentennial-themed Scouts that were at the Round Up. To get 5 of the 468 together half a century later — to include the very first Patriot built — was quite an accomplishment.

John O’Connell’s refurbished Scout II served as a contrast to the first Patriot (top photo) displayed in the bicentennial display. Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

The modern Scout Motors also got in on the America’s 250th bandwagon with a somewhat retro-themed version of the Spirit of ’76 and Patriot packages from half a century ago. Called “The Spirit of ’26,” it combines styling elements of the 1970s Rallye and the four Spirit Appliqué packages with a modern twist. Considering that Scout Motors is at least a year out from having a production vehicle, don’t expect it to be a regular production option. However, since the only thing Scout Motors is selling right now (aside from taking deposits for Scouts) is T-shirts and coolers, its merchandise featured patriotic graphics. A number of us at the Round Up would’ve been more impressed if Scout Motors actually made a presence here at Ground Zero for all things International Harvester for 2026. However, the show was fabulous the way it was without their presence.

If you though the first Patriot Scout Traveler was rough, the other one that was here was not a concours example, either. At least it’s a project-in-the-works and made it to the show. Courtesy of B. Mitchell Carlson

The modern Scout Motors may not be in production yet, but it configured a prototype to celebrate the USA’s 250th anniversary. Called the Spirit of ’26 (left), it draws heavily upon the 1976 Spirit Appliqué Scouts (right) (Image courtesy Scout Motors)

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE