Courtesy of Frank Stephenson Design

Dallas, Texas - An iconic brand in the history of the automobile is making its return. Founded by Ransom Eli Olds in 1905, REO built a reputation for practical, hardworking vehicles, from its early cars to the pioneering Speed Wagon of 1915 – America’s oldest pick-up. Now, more than a century later, the marque is embarking on a new chapter.

The Runabout is born from a simple observation: somewhere along the way, the everyday truck lost many of the qualities that made it so useful in the first place. As pick-ups have grown in size, complexity, and cost, the choice for buyers seeking a compact, capable and affordable alternative has all but vanished. REO intends to put that choice back on the market, with a fresh approach that places genuine practicality, robust engineering and affordability ahead of needless features and technologies that don’t add any real value for the customer.

Revealed as a family of three distinct vehicles, the Runabout range comprises the T4X work truck, T4C crew cab and S4C family SUV. All are built around a shared ladder-frame platform, with mechanical four-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated gasoline engine, bringing the fundamental qualities of a traditional truck to a new generation of compact utility vehicles.

Developed in collaboration with the team at frankstephenson design, the range combines clean, purposeful, distinctive design with a focus on practicality, versatility and everyday usability. Vehicles engineered from the outset for ease of maintenance, right-to-repair as an inherent part of the brand DNA, a direct-to-consumer sales model, and open-source parts availability will make the Runabout not just affordable in terms of purchase price, but also in terms of servicing and whole-life cost.

Zach De Bernardi, REO founder and CEO, said: “I knew exactly the vehicle I wanted, but when I looked at today’s truck market in the United States, I couldn’t buy it anywhere. No one was offering an honest, affordable, compact truck built on a proper ladder-frame chassis, with four-wheel drive, and a naturally aspirated gasoline engine – and nothing on it that hasn’t earned its place. Trucks have become too big, too complex, and too expensive, and a lot of other customers just like me want a genuine alternative.

The Runabout family embodies REO’s belief that customers want a real workhorse – a vehicle that can be used for anything and everything. The original REO Speed Wagon had that exact same utilitarian character, and this directly informed the design of the new REO lineup.

To ensure every Runabout is ready for both work and adventure, tow hooks are fitted front and rear, along with a rear hitch receiver and a front receiver neatly concealed behind the license plate mount.

Sajay Shinu, Senior Designer at frankstephenson design, said: “People have been asking for this truck for a long time. They remember the pickups of the 1980s and 1990s, trucks you could drive deep into the woods knowing that if something broke, you could fix it yourself with what was in the back. They want that confidence again, just in something new. And for a lot of Americans, the cab is more than transport. It’s where they think, where they unwind, a space that’s entirely their own.

“That gave us a very clear job. The Runabout family exists for its purpose and nothing else, and getting there was far harder than adding features would have been. Every decision had to pass one test: does it make the truck more useful? And if something was there purely for looks, we asked whether it got in the way. If it did, it went.

“We used the best digital tools available throughout the process, but every line on these trucks started with a pencil in a sketchbook. For a truck like this, there was no other place it could have begun.”

Three Trucks - One Frame

As befits three models developed around a common chassis frame, every Runabout is identical from the front bumper to the B-pillar, and features the same 119.6-inch wheelbase. From the B-pillar rearwards, the design is tailored specifically for its role.

T4X: the work truck Courtesy of REO Trucks

T4X: the work truck

The T4X is designed primarily for work and will be the first model to launch. With a two-seat cab and a steel drop-side flatbed, it is designed to deliver exceptional versatility, with loading from either side as well as from the rear. At its price point, nothing like it exists in the market today.

The generous bed measures 79.1 inches long by 70.6 inches wide between the side walls. Steps and footholds integrated into the bodywork provide easy access to cargo, while in the roof, a modular REO ‘Mount Panel’ enables auxiliary lighting and other optional equipment to be fitted. The tailgate features ingenious touches designed to make any job easier, including a ruler for marking-up, integrated cup holders, recesses to hold phones and tablets, flat surfaces for seating, and a bottle opener on either side.

T4C: the crew cab Courtesy of REO Trucks

T4C: the crew cab

Offering four doors, seating for five, and a practical 54.1-inch bed, the T4C is the most versatile member of the family. To maximize usable load space, the spare wheel is housed in a dedicated recess within the bed. The longer roof features two REO Mount Panels in place of the T4X’s one.

S4C: the family SUV Courtesy of REO Trucks

S4C: the family SUV

The six-seat S4C brings the Runabout’s capability to family life. At 182.7 inches long (excluding spare wheel), it has the most compact footprint of the three, and its shorter rear overhang delivers the best departure angle in the range, enhancing off-road capability.

Access to the load area is through a full-size, one-piece, side-hinged tailgate, and the rear glass drops down fully into the door – a very popular feature in the US, but one available only on much more expensive models. For convenience, the full-size spare wheel is mounted on a swing-out carrier. Just like the T4C, there are two REO Mount Panels in the roof.

Ransom Package: Enhanced Aesthetics and Capability

Named in honor of Ransom Eli Olds, the Ransom Package further enhances the Runabout’s off-road ability and will be available on all three models from launch. It comprises 265/70/R17 all-terrain tires on off-road wheels, upgraded dampers, and a 2.5-inch increase in ride height, raising the target approach angle from 42.5 to 48.3 degrees and the breakover angle from 16.3 to 21.2 degrees. Vehicles fitted with the Ransom Package are readily identifiable by the orange accent color and upgraded shock absorbers at the front, and upgraded leaf springs and shocks at the rear.

Chassis and body structure

The Runabout will be built around a traditional body-on-frame chassis: the proven foundation of the best pick-up trucks. Chosen for its strength, durability, and simplicity, the steel ladder-frame design also enables a common platform to carry three different bodies, and ensures that if a bed or cab becomes damaged, it can be removed and replaced without the need for significant repairs to the underlying structure. A common frame, with identical wheelbase and track width, will be used for all three models: this maximizes both cost and manufacturing efficiency, while also reducing development timescales.

Both the frame and bodies will be made from stamped steel and welded together. REO has purposefully chosen not to adopt aluminum or composite panels: in keeping with its founding principles, any alternative material must be superior on both cost and ease of repair. “There’s no innovation in the structure, and that’s on purpose. If a body shop in Lubbock can’t fix it, it doesn’t go on the truck,” said Zach De Bernardi.

Engine and Transmission

At the heart of every Runabout will be a naturally aspirated four-cylinder gasoline engine, mounted longitudinally and specified with one overriding objective: a targeted powertrain life of 500,000 miles. REO has purposefully chosen to forgo turbocharging, direct injection, and a stop-start system, each of which adds cost and complexity. Drivability and towing capacity are more important attributes than outright performance, and REO also believes that every Runabout should have an authentically truck-like driving character to match its design.

A manual transmission will be standard, with an automatic as an option. Both will be operated by a floor-mounted shifter. Part-time four-wheel drive will be standard on every model, and for simplicity the system will use a mechanical transfer case with low-range ratios. Drivers will select two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive high and four-wheel drive low using a floor-mounted lever. A locking rear differential will be available to further enhance traction.

Although not part of the launch offer, REO is evaluating a range of alternative powertrains for the future, including a diesel engine, and battery-electric, to ensure that the Runabout remains relevant to the evolving needs of its growing customer base.

Suspension, brakes and steering

In keeping with the principle that simplicity delivers durability, the Runabout will have solid axles front and rear, with coil springs at the front and leaf springs at the rear. This time-honored configuration provides outstanding strength and robustness, and is familiar to mechanics everywhere should it need repairs.

Braking is by ventilated front discs and rear drums, offering an ideal balance of simplicity, cost, and service life, and integration of the mechanical park brake.

The steering will use a steering box with hydraulic power assistance. Electric power steering would be more energy efficient but would increase complexity, so it was rejected at the outset.

Steel wheels will be fitted as standard, with alloy wheels available as an option, together with 245/70/R17 all-season tires. Rather than commission a bespoke tire, REO has purposefully selected a readily available size, ensuring that owners will be able to obtain replacements quickly and affordably wherever they are in the country.

The buying and ownership experience

From day one, REO has placed great importance on ensuring that owning a Runabout will be as easy as driving one. That commitment starts with a direct-to-consumer sales model, making REO the only large volume manufacturer of combustion engine vehicles in America to operate entirely without a traditional dealer network.

That same emphasis on simplicity extends to the Runabout itself. Every control is a physical switch or lever. The electrical architecture is straightforward and features conventional distributed ECUs, a body controller and a CAN network – the Runabout is not, nor will it ever be, a software-defined vehicle.

Powertrain servicing is made easy thanks to a quick-release oil filter, a fuel pump access panel, and the service diagram etched under the hood. REO’s focus on placing items requiring routine maintenance in easy-to-access locations saves time and effort in the workshop – and out in the field.

Bumpers, door cards, headliner and trim are designed to be removed in under five minutes using common tools, should they ever need to be repaired or replaced.

There is no parts-pairing, so no component will ever be software-locked to the vehicle, while diagnostic information can be accessed using a $30 scanner. There will be no subscriptions and no feature locks. REO’s parts catalog will be public, with published prices, and is backed for 20 years, while the factory service manual will be freely available online.

Uniquely, the Runabout is also open source. Anyone will be able to make a part for it, because nothing on the truck checks where a part came from. Through an authorized maker program, manufacturers who pass REO’s quality verification will receive the factory mounting patterns and a place on REO’s online marketplace, where they will sell directly to owners.

REO also plans to launch a dedicated app through which customers can purchase parts directly, with orders handled by a specialist partner. The app will also feature an integrated owners’ forum, and by bringing these two key elements together, REO will gain valuable first-hand feedback from its customers, helping the company to improve its products and services, reduce costs, and deliver an even better ownership experience.

Built in America

The T4X will be the first Runabout to reach customers. Pilot builds are planned for 2027, and the order book is due to open in 2028, with first deliveries targeted for late 2028 to 2029. The T4C and S4C will follow later. All three models are expected to come from a brownfield assembly plant in Texas. This location has been chosen due to the world-class supplier base that already exists within the state and in nearby Mexico.

REO has taken more than 40,000 paid reservations for the Runabout so far, and reservations remain open at reotrucks.com for a fully refundable $25.

About REO - REO is one of the oldest names in the American auto industry. Ransom E. Olds, the founder of Oldsmobile, began building REO cars in Lansing, Michigan, in 1905, and the REO Speed Wagon that followed in 1915 is widely considered an ancestor of the modern pick-up truck. The company built vehicles in Lansing for seven decades, until 1975.

The REO brand returned in 2026. Based in Dallas, Texas, and led by founder and CEO Zach De Bernardi, REO is developing the Runabout, a lineup of simple, reliable, and affordable trucks designed around right-to-repair and built to be driven, maintained, and repaired for decades. The T4X work truck, T4C crew cab and S4C SUV share one body-on-frame platform and will be built in Texas. REO would like to thank the R.E. Olds Foundation, the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum and the REO Club of America for supporting the revival of this historic brand.

To learn more or make a reservation, visit reotrucks.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE