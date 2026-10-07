Dave Kindig’s 2024 Ridler Award winner TwelveAir and a 2021 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition headline the October 16–17 Richmond Auctions sale

Courtesy of Richmond Auctions

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – More than 125 classic and collector vehicles and 400 pieces of vintage automobilia will take center stage October 16-17 as Richmond Auctions brings its inaugural Fall Spectacular to the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, Georgia. The two-day auction spans generations of automotive history, from pre-war automobiles and American muscle to racing machinery, modern performance vehicles and award-winning customs, led by by Dave Kindig’s TwelveAir, winner of the 2024 Ridler Award, and a 2021 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition.

Beyond the cars, the Fall Spectacular will feature an extensive collection of vintage advertising, automobilia, petroliana and country-store memorabilia, bringing together the vehicles, artifacts and stories that helped shape America’s automotive culture. Bidders can participate in person, online, by phone or through the Richmond Auctions app.

TwelveAir is one of four Kindig-built vehicles offered in the sale, giving collectors the opportunity to acquire work by the renowned custom-car builder and star of Bitchin’ Rides. Built over four and a half years in a dedicated room inside the Kindig-it Design shop to keep the project under wraps, TwelveAir won the prestigious Ridler Award at the 2024 Detroit Autorama. Its journey to the award was chronicled in the eight-episode series Bitchin’ Rides: Road to the Ridler. The sale offers a rare opportunity to acquire a recent winner of one of custom-car building’s highest honors.

The 2021 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition is one of only 30 produced. Ford selected each of the original 30 buyers rather than offering the limited model through a traditional public sales process, making its appearance at auction a notable opportunity for collectors.

The Savoy Automobile Museum is a natural setting for the event, bringing Richmond Auctions' collector marketplace to a venue dedicated to automotive history and culture. The connection is also personal for Richmond Auctions' co-owner Mike McCandless, whose private McCandless Collection contributed four Chrysler Letter Cars to Savoy’s 2026 The Mighty 300 exhibition.

That connection between cars, history and memorabilia is also central to Richmond Auctions’ evolution. Founded by collectors Jordan Richmond and Mike McCandless, the company built its reputation around high-end advertising memorabilia, automobilia and petroliana before expanding into collector cars. A lifelong collector with deep roots in American performance cars and Mopar history, McCandless brings firsthand perspective on the connection between the vehicles collectors pursue and the racing, brands and culture behind them.

“I grew up around drag racing because of my dad, Herb, so the cars came first for me,” said Mike McCandless, owner of Richmond Auctions. “I used to dismiss the old signs. Then I started learning the stories behind the dealerships and brands, and I saw how much history they add to the cars. Bringing both together at Savoy is personal for me, and it’s a glimpse of where we want to take Richmond Auctions.”

The auction begins at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, at the Savoy Automobile Museum, located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, Georgia. Bidders may participate live onsite or online through Richmond Auctions.

For auction details, catalog updates and bidder registration, visit www.richmondauctions.com.

About Richmond Auctions - Founded by collectors Jordan Richmond and Mike McCandless, Richmond Auctions surpassed $100 million in gross auction sales in under four years. The company is internationally recognized for high-end advertising memorabilia, automobilia and petroliana, including the world-record sale of a 1929 MusGo Gasoline porcelain sign for more than $1.5 million, and has expanded into collector cars and additional specialty categories.

About Savoy Automobile Museum - Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, Georgia, connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile through rotating exhibitions, educational programs and special experiences. The museum opened in December 2021 on an approximately 37-acre campus and is operated by Georgia Museums, Inc., the nonprofit organization that also operates Booth Western Art Museum, Tellus Science Museum and Bartow History Museum.

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